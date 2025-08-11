sombr Releasing Debut Album 'I Barely Know Her' This Month

(HR) Global alt-pop phenom sombr has announced details of his highly anticipated debut album, I Barely Know Her. Set for release on August 22 via Warner Records, I Barely Know Her is poised to catapult the 20-year-old MTV VMA Best New Artist nominee into superstardom status following an incredible year of momentous record-breaking charting success for a debut artist, and sold-out headline and arena tour dates around the world.

I Barely Know Her was written entirely by sombr and co-produced by sombr alongside esteemed, legendary producer Tony Berg (Phoebe Bridgers, Boy Genius, The Replacements, Aimee Mann, Michael Penn). I Barely Know Her will come ahead of his sold-out North American tour this fall, and follows a string of hit singles released this year; "back to friends" and "undressed" continue to climb the Billboard 100 and Top 40 Radio, and more recently, "12 to 12," his biggest single debut to date, accompanied with an official music video directed by Gus Black and starring Addison Rae. "12 to 12" joins "back to friends" and "undressed" in the Global and US Spotify Charts, and has entered the Top 20 in the U.K. Official Singles Chart.

sombr, who writes and produces all his own music, reached #1 at Alternative Radio faster than any new artist of the last decade, has now surpassed more than 2 billion streams across his catalog and continues to defy expectations with his signature sound and songwriting, having recently been nominated as Best New Artist and Best Alternative for "back to friends" at the 2025 MTV VMAs.

A New York City-native raised on the Lower East Side, sombr-born Shane Boose-started making music in his bedroom while studying classical music as a student at the prestigious public school, LaGuardia High School. His breakout hit "Caroline" (2022) took the internet by storm, and he has since released a series of EPs and singles, climbing to over 400 million monthly streams across platforms. Now based in Los Angeles, sombr continues to explore young romance and heartbreak through his music-all of which is self-written and co-produced by the artist himself, and released via Warner Records.



TOUR DATES

August 16-Summer Sonic 2025 Expo '70-Osaka, JP

August 17-Summer Sonic 2025 ZOZO-Tokyo, JP

September 21-Sing Out Loud Festival 2025-Saint Augustine, FL

September 22-Music Farm-Charleston, SC - SOLD OUT

September 24-Brooklyn Bowl-Nashville, TN - SOLD OUT

September 26-Bogart's-Cincinnati, OH - SOLD OUT

September 28-The Majestic-Detroit, MI - SOLD OUT

September 29-The Rave-Milwaukee, WI - SOLD OUT

September 30-Palace Theatre-St. Paul, MN - SOLD OUT

October 2-Concord Music Hall-Chicago, IL - SOLD OUT

October 3-A&R Music Bar-Columbus, OH - SOLD OUT

October 5-Roxian Theatre-Pittsburgh, PA - SOLD OUT

October 6-Phoenix Concert Theatre-Toronto, ON - SOLD OUT

October 8-Big Night Live-Boston, MA - SOLD OUT

October 9-Gramercy Theatre-New York, NY - SOLD OUT

October 10-Gramercy Theatre-New York, NY - SOLD OUT

October 12-Theatre of Living Arts-Philadelphia, PA - SOLD OUT

October 13-The Lincoln-Washington, D.C. - SOLD OUT

October 15-Center Stage-Atlanta, GA - SOLD OUT

October 17-Southside Music Hall-Dallas, TX - SOLD OUT

October 18-Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater-Austin, TX - SOLD OUT

October 20-Ogden Theatre-Denver, CO - SOLD OUT

October 21-The Complex-Salt Lake City, UT - SOLD OUT

October 24-Shadowbox SoDo-Seattle, WA - SOLD OUT

October 25-Roseland Theater-Portland, OR - SOLD OUT

October 27-Fillmore-San Francisco, CA - SOLD OUT

October 28-El Rey Theatre-Los Angeles, CA - SOLD OUT

October 29-El Rey Theatre-Los Angeles, CA - SOLD OUT

October 31-The Van Buren-Phoenix, AZ - SOLD OUT

November 1-Fox Theater Pomona-Pomona, CA - SOLD OUT

November 2-The Fonda Theatre-Los Angeles, CA - SOLD OUT

November 5-Brooklyn Steel-New York, NY - SOLD OUT

November 6-Brooklyn Steel-New York, NY - SOLD OUT

December 2-Auckland Town Hall-Auckland, NZ - SOLD OUT

December 4-Festival Hall Melbourne-Melbourne, VIC - SOLD OUT

December 6-Spilt Milk Festival-Ballarat, VIC

December 7-Spilt Milk Festival-Perth, WA

December 9-Hordern Pavilion-Sydney, NSW - SOLD OUT

December 11-Fortitude Music Hall-Brisbane, QLD - SOLD OUT

December 13-Spilt Milk Festival-Canberra, ACT

December 14-Spilt Milk Festival-Gold Coast, QLD

2026 UK/EU TOUR DATES

February 10-Annexet-Stockholm, Sweden - SOLD OUT

February 11-KB Hallen-Copenhagen, Denmark - SOLD OUT

February 13-Inselpark Arena-Hamburg, Germany - SOLD OUT

February 15-Stodola-Warsaw, Poland - SOLD OUT

February 16-Forum Karlin-Prague, Czech Republic - SOLD OUT

February 18-Gasometer-Vienna, Austria - SOLD OUT

February 19-Tonhalle-Munich, Germany - SOLD OUT

February 20-Halle 622-Zurich, Switzerland - SOLD OUT

February 22-Alcatraz-Milan, Italy - SOLD OUT

February 24-Riviera-Madrid, Spain - SOLD OUT

February 25-Razzmatazz-Barcelona, Spain - SOLD OUT

February 27-Salle Pleyel-Paris, France - SOLD OUT

March 2-AFAS Live-Amsterdam, Netherlands - SOLD OUT

March 4-Columbiahalle-Berlin, Germany - SOLD OUT

March 5-Palladium-Cologne, Germany - SOLD OUT

March 6-AB-Brussels, Belgium - SOLD OUT

March 8-O2 Academy Brixton-London, UK - SOLD OUT

March 12-Academy-Manchester, UK - SOLD OUT

March 13-O2 Academy-Birmingham, UK - SOLD OUT

March 15-O2 Academy-Glasgow, UK - SOLD OUT

March 16-3Arena-Dublin, Ireland - SOLD OUT

