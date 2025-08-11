sombr Releasing Debut Album 'I Barely Know Her' This Month

(HR) Global alt-pop phenom sombr has announced details of his highly anticipated debut album, I Barely Know Her. Set for release on August 22 via Warner Records, I Barely Know Her is poised to catapult the 20-year-old MTV VMA Best New Artist nominee into superstardom status following an incredible year of momentous record-breaking charting success for a debut artist, and sold-out headline and arena tour dates around the world.
I Barely Know Her was written entirely by sombr and co-produced by sombr alongside esteemed, legendary producer Tony Berg (Phoebe Bridgers, Boy Genius, The Replacements, Aimee Mann, Michael Penn). I Barely Know Her will come ahead of his sold-out North American tour this fall, and follows a string of hit singles released this year; "back to friends" and "undressed" continue to climb the Billboard 100 and Top 40 Radio, and more recently, "12 to 12," his biggest single debut to date, accompanied with an official music video directed by Gus Black and starring Addison Rae. "12 to 12" joins "back to friends" and "undressed" in the Global and US Spotify Charts, and has entered the Top 20 in the U.K. Official Singles Chart.
sombr, who writes and produces all his own music, reached #1 at Alternative Radio faster than any new artist of the last decade, has now surpassed more than 2 billion streams across his catalog and continues to defy expectations with his signature sound and songwriting, having recently been nominated as Best New Artist and Best Alternative for "back to friends" at the 2025 MTV VMAs.
A New York City-native raised on the Lower East Side, sombr-born Shane Boose-started making music in his bedroom while studying classical music as a student at the prestigious public school, LaGuardia High School. His breakout hit "Caroline" (2022) took the internet by storm, and he has since released a series of EPs and singles, climbing to over 400 million monthly streams across platforms. Now based in Los Angeles, sombr continues to explore young romance and heartbreak through his music-all of which is self-written and co-produced by the artist himself, and released via Warner Records.
TOUR DATES
August 16-Summer Sonic 2025 Expo '70-Osaka, JP
August 17-Summer Sonic 2025 ZOZO-Tokyo, JP
September 21-Sing Out Loud Festival 2025-Saint Augustine, FL
September 22-Music Farm-Charleston, SC - SOLD OUT
September 24-Brooklyn Bowl-Nashville, TN - SOLD OUT
September 26-Bogart's-Cincinnati, OH - SOLD OUT
September 28-The Majestic-Detroit, MI - SOLD OUT
September 29-The Rave-Milwaukee, WI - SOLD OUT
September 30-Palace Theatre-St. Paul, MN - SOLD OUT
October 2-Concord Music Hall-Chicago, IL - SOLD OUT
October 3-A&R Music Bar-Columbus, OH - SOLD OUT
October 5-Roxian Theatre-Pittsburgh, PA - SOLD OUT
October 6-Phoenix Concert Theatre-Toronto, ON - SOLD OUT
October 8-Big Night Live-Boston, MA - SOLD OUT
October 9-Gramercy Theatre-New York, NY - SOLD OUT
October 10-Gramercy Theatre-New York, NY - SOLD OUT
October 12-Theatre of Living Arts-Philadelphia, PA - SOLD OUT
October 13-The Lincoln-Washington, D.C. - SOLD OUT
October 15-Center Stage-Atlanta, GA - SOLD OUT
October 17-Southside Music Hall-Dallas, TX - SOLD OUT
October 18-Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater-Austin, TX - SOLD OUT
October 20-Ogden Theatre-Denver, CO - SOLD OUT
October 21-The Complex-Salt Lake City, UT - SOLD OUT
October 24-Shadowbox SoDo-Seattle, WA - SOLD OUT
October 25-Roseland Theater-Portland, OR - SOLD OUT
October 27-Fillmore-San Francisco, CA - SOLD OUT
October 28-El Rey Theatre-Los Angeles, CA - SOLD OUT
October 29-El Rey Theatre-Los Angeles, CA - SOLD OUT
October 31-The Van Buren-Phoenix, AZ - SOLD OUT
November 1-Fox Theater Pomona-Pomona, CA - SOLD OUT
November 2-The Fonda Theatre-Los Angeles, CA - SOLD OUT
November 5-Brooklyn Steel-New York, NY - SOLD OUT
November 6-Brooklyn Steel-New York, NY - SOLD OUT
December 2-Auckland Town Hall-Auckland, NZ - SOLD OUT
December 4-Festival Hall Melbourne-Melbourne, VIC - SOLD OUT
December 6-Spilt Milk Festival-Ballarat, VIC
December 7-Spilt Milk Festival-Perth, WA
December 9-Hordern Pavilion-Sydney, NSW - SOLD OUT
December 11-Fortitude Music Hall-Brisbane, QLD - SOLD OUT
December 13-Spilt Milk Festival-Canberra, ACT
December 14-Spilt Milk Festival-Gold Coast, QLD
2026 UK/EU TOUR DATES
February 10-Annexet-Stockholm, Sweden - SOLD OUT
February 11-KB Hallen-Copenhagen, Denmark - SOLD OUT
February 13-Inselpark Arena-Hamburg, Germany - SOLD OUT
February 15-Stodola-Warsaw, Poland - SOLD OUT
February 16-Forum Karlin-Prague, Czech Republic - SOLD OUT
February 18-Gasometer-Vienna, Austria - SOLD OUT
February 19-Tonhalle-Munich, Germany - SOLD OUT
February 20-Halle 622-Zurich, Switzerland - SOLD OUT
February 22-Alcatraz-Milan, Italy - SOLD OUT
February 24-Riviera-Madrid, Spain - SOLD OUT
February 25-Razzmatazz-Barcelona, Spain - SOLD OUT
February 27-Salle Pleyel-Paris, France - SOLD OUT
March 2-AFAS Live-Amsterdam, Netherlands - SOLD OUT
March 4-Columbiahalle-Berlin, Germany - SOLD OUT
March 5-Palladium-Cologne, Germany - SOLD OUT
March 6-AB-Brussels, Belgium - SOLD OUT
March 8-O2 Academy Brixton-London, UK - SOLD OUT
March 12-Academy-Manchester, UK - SOLD OUT
March 13-O2 Academy-Birmingham, UK - SOLD OUT
March 15-O2 Academy-Glasgow, UK - SOLD OUT
March 16-3Arena-Dublin, Ireland - SOLD OUT
