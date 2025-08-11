T.G. Sheppard Celebrates The 45th Anniversary Of 'Do You Wanna Go To Heaven'

(2911) Country music legend T.G. Sheppard is celebrating the 45th anniversary of his chart-topping hit "Do You Wanna Go To Heaven." Originally released in 1980 as the second single from his Smooth Sailing album, the song-written by Curly Putman and Bucky Jones-quickly climbed the charts to become Sheppard's fifth No. 1 single. A fan favorite then and now, "Do You Wanna Go to Heaven" spent an impressive eleven weeks on the Billboard country chart, further cementing Sheppard's place as one of the genre's most consistent hitmakers.

"Great story songs have always made some of the biggest hits in country music," shares Sheppard. "The fans of country music have always enjoyed singing along with me in concert to my #1 song 'Do You Wanna Go To Heaven.' I can't believe it's been 45 years! It's still one of my favorite and most requested songs that I sing in concert. Thanks to all the fans for your support throughout the years. To say I'm grateful is an understatement."

Sheppard first topped the charts with his debut #1 single, "Devil in the Bottle," released in October 1974. The song quickly climbed to #1 on the U.S. country singles chart, remaining in the Top 40 for ten weeks and launching an extraordinary career. Over the years, Sheppard has amassed an impressive 22 #1 hits, including timeless favorites like "Last Cheater's Waltz," "I'll Be Coming Back for More," "Party Time," "Only One You," "I Loved 'Em Every One," "Slow Burn," and more while celebrating his 50th Anniversary Tour throughout the country.

T.G. Sheppard is adding concerts weekly to his 50th Anniversary tour schedule:

SEP 6 - Shoals Community Theatre / Florence, Ala.

SEP 13 - Lincoln Theatre / Marion, Va.

SEP 27 - Burleson County Fairgrounds / Caldwell, Texas.

OCT 07 - Clay Cooper Theatre / Branson, Mo.

OCT 08 - The Mill Events / Granite City, Ill.

OCT 11 - 11th Street Cowboy Bar / Bandera, Texas

OCT 17 - Legends Pub House / Chickasha, Okla.

NOV 1 - Tammy Wynette Legacy Center / Tremont, Mass.

T.G. Sheppard Adding Dates for 2026

JAN 15 - Pines Theater / Lufkin, Texas

JAN 16 - Diamond I Venue / Dime Box, Texas

JAN 17 - Memorial City Hall Performance Center / Marshall, Texas

FEB 27 - Blue Gate Music Hall / Shipshewana, Ind.

APR 12 - Tanners Lakeside Restaurant & Bar / Winter Haven, Fla.

APR 24 - Granbury Live / Granbury, Texas

