The Cowsills Announce The 'Cocaine Drain' Album

(MPG) The Cowsills, the hit family singing group of the 60s, have announced the release of The "Cocaine Drain" Album, out September 19 via Omnivore Recordings. The "lost" album produced by Chuck Plotkin (Bruce Springsteen, Bob Dylan) in the 70s is finally back, restored and remastered, featuring 5 bonus tracks. Along with the announcement they've also shared a single from the album, "Is Your Love Alive?"

The Cowsills' story is now one of legend. From their beginnings as a pop-vocal group (and the inspiration for The Partridge Family), to their emergence as Alt-rock/Americana heroes, there's always a surprise in there. The "Cocaine Drain" Album is no exception.

From their acclaimed 2022 release Rhythm Of The World, to the reissue of 1998's Global in 2024, it has become obvious that the group is more than "The Rain, The Park, And Other Things." And, how so much music was "lost" when it should have been in everyone's ears all this time.

In 1978, the band began recording demos with Chuck Plotkin, after an introduction from Jackson Browne, and eventually moved into studios to record a full album. In addition to Bob and Paul Cowsill originals, the band recorded songs by John Hall (Orleans), future Grammy-winner Wendy Waldman, and "Buzzy" Feiten. It was all going smoothly until Plotkin moved on to mix Bruce Springsteen's Darkness On The Edge Of Town. Future multiple Grammy-winner Val Garay (Kim Carnes, James Taylor, The Motels) stepped in to sequence and master the recordings, yet, an expected major-label deal never materialized. The masters disappeared, and (another) great album languished in obscurity.

Finally, The "Cocaine Drain" Album (named after Hall's composition) sees a proper release. Garay's original sequence sits next to five bonus recordings. Restored and remastered by multiple Grammy-winning engineer Michael Graves, the album feels as fresh and vital as it would have upon its intended release. Liner notes from Bob Cowsill and Brett Milano outline the story of its almost fantastical creation, and what happened after the dust settled.

So, it isn't a dream anymore. The "Cocaine Drain" Album by The Cowsills makes a triumphant return to the marketplace-even if it's actually for the first time!

