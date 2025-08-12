84 Tigers Announce New Album With 'The Crush Of It All' Video

(Earshot) Michigan post-hardcore trio 84 Tigers return with Nothing Ends, a towering, emotionally charged follow-up to their acclaimed debut Time in the Lighthouse. Due out October 17 via Spartan Records, the album is a massive leap forward for the band-leaning fully into their widescreen mix of post-hardcore power, '90s alt-rock grit, and soaring melodic hooks.

Opening track and first single "The Crush of It All" is an unrelenting blast of cathartic energy-equal parts gut-punch and rallying cry-that sets the tone for the album's balance of raw emotion and sonic grandeur.

Formed by brothers Mike Reed and Ben Reed (Small Brown Bike) and longtime friend Jono Diener (The Swellers), 84 Tigers first emerged in 2022 with a sound that No Echo praised for its "elements of post-hardcore, '90s alt-rock, and modern emo tied together with widescreen melodic lines." Brooklyn Vegan likened them to "Quicksand and Jawbox," while Up To Hear Music called them "a post-hardcore-sized morsel of heavenly heavy goodness."

But the path to Nothing Ends was shaped by loss. As writing began, the sudden passing of lifelong friend and former bandmate Travis Dopp left the band reeling. "I questioned if losing a creative partner took the energy out of my process," recalls Mike Reed. "Songs started and stopped. I struggled. Then one day it broke-this mantra popped into my head: Tears in your eyes. Fist in the air. That became a path forward."

The resulting record is as unflinching as it is human, moving from the aching tribute of "Two Rivers" (featuring Rocky Votolato) to the hopeful refrains of "Only Light" and the rousing "Regeneration Days" (featuring Aaron Stauffer of Seaweed/Ghost Work). Produced by Marc Jacob Hudson, the album stays true to the band's three-piece dynamic-raw, restrained, and alive in every note.

In the wake of grief, Nothing Ends offers a message both devastating and comforting, summed up in the closing track's refrain: Everything you love will hurt you someday.

Track Listing

The Crush of It All

Two Rivers (feat. Rocky Votolato)

Through Centuries

Fathom

Only Light

Regeneration Days (feat. Aaron Stauffer)

Navigator

The Becoming

In Infinite

Everything You Love

