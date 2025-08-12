BIGHIT MUSIC's new boy group CORTIS Debut With 'Go!' Video

(Orienteer) BIGHIT MUSIC's new boy group CORTIS (MARTIN, JAMES, JUHOON, SEONGHYEON, and KEONHO) have unveiled the "GO!" music video, an intro track from their upcoming debut EP COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES. The release offers an early glimpse of the group's creative spirit as boundary-pushing originals ahead of the album's release on September 8.
"GO!" is a track that all five members participated in writing and composing. Driven by a minimal trap beat and sharp synth layers, the intro track stands out with bold originality at the crossroads of hip-hop and pop. Lyrics like "Bring the new beat" and "We don't need any other sign" serve as the quintet's first declaration to paint the world in CORTIS' colors, while raw reflections such as "Ever since I was little I been the neighborhood weirdo" add authenticity and offer a candid glimpse into their journeys as teens.
As self-driven creatives, all five members are credited as co-directors of the "GO!" music video, reworking original footage they conceptualized, filmed, and edited during their trainee days. Shot in Los Angeles, the music video captures their fearless artistic spirit through dynamic scenes, including a 360-degree camera shot from inside their mouths. Stop-motion techniques further amplify the energy and pace, seamlessly blending the raw essence of hip-hop with a fresh, distinctive visual style.
After the official MV premiered, the "GO!" Conceptual Performance Film was released on the HYBE LABELS YouTube Channel, showcasing choreography that the members actively helped create.
