Chance the Rapper Launching And We Back Tour

(Audible Treats) Grammy-winner and global independent innovator Chance the Rapper has announced dates for his "And We Back Tour." The 15-city North American headlining run promoted by Live Nation kicks off on September 26 in Houston, TX, with stops in New Orleans, Atlanta, New York City, Toronto, Chicago, Los Angeles, and more.
In New York, Chance will perform at the iconic Rooftop at Pier 17, an open-air venue with sweeping views of the city skyline. The tour also features a special hometown performance in Chicago at the Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, a scenic lakeside amphitheater.
The run wraps in Los Angeles on October 20 at the historic Hollywood Palladium. Ticket presales begin Tuesday, August 12, starting with a Citi presale and Verizon, with general on sale starting Friday, August 15.
PRESALES: Citi is the official card of the "And We Back Tour." Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, August 12 at 10am ET until Thursday, August 14 at 10 pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program.
Verizon will offer customers an exclusive presale for the Chance the Rapper and the And We Back Tour in the U.S. - no strings attached, simply for being a Verizon customer. The presale for select shows runs from Tuesday, August 12 at 10am ET until Thursday, August 14 at 10pm local time.
CHANCE THE RAPPER - 2025 NORTH AMERICAN "AND WE BACK TOUR" DATES
September 26, 2025 - Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center
September 27, 2025 - New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore
September 29, 2025 - Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
October 1, 2025 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
October 2, 2025 - New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
October 4, 2025 - Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall
October 6, 2025 - Toronto, ON @ Rebel
October 8, 2025 - Washington, DC @ Echostage
October 10, 2025 - Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
October 12, 2025 - Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
October 14, 2025 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
October 16, 2025 - San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
October 17, 2025 - Highland, CA @ Yaamava' Theater
October 18, 2025 - Las Vegas, NV @ Fontainebleau
October 20, 2025 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
