Christina Holmes Returns To The Concert Stage

(PFA) This past weekend, singer/songwriter Christina Holmes made her hard-earned return to the stage. After suffering a shoulder injury last year which required surgery Christina took time to regroup but is back better than ever.

At the show, she teased some new music, her first since 2019's The Beautiful Struggle which debuted at No. 13 on the iTunes Singer-Songwriter Chart. She will join Donavon Frankenreiter on his tour of the East Coast through the end of August with more tour dates to be announced.

"Trying to get back to playing music after sustaining such a terrible injury to my shoulder and battling my own mental health has been an absolute struggle," shares Christina. "I am very happy to have pushed past all of the things that have tried to keep me down and I've never been so excited to share new music with the world!"

New Jersey-born and Rhode Island-based singer, songwriter, and Cove House Records founder Christina Holmes threads together stories of love and loss to create music that is optimistic but does not shy from the nitty gritty of everyday life. After keeping a childhood songwriting ambition a secret, she went from braving open mics to brightening the spirits of bedridden hospital patients alongside the charity Musicians On Call. Following a seminal "Amateur Night" gig at the Apollo, she dropped her 2013 debut, Peace, Love, & C. Holmes and canvased the country on a sold-out tour with Trevor Hall. 2017's Stand Up-produced by Warren Huart [Colbie Caillat, James Blunt]-would be the first official release through Cove House Records. Christina's 2019 album, The Beautiful Struggle, debuted at #13 on the iTunes Singer-Songwriter charts and garnered the acclaim of Paste, Relix, and Jam in the Van. She has since toured with everyone from Hall to Xavier Rudd and Donovan Frankenreiter in addition to her own national headline run.

Christina Holmes Tour Dates:

August 12 - Annapolis, MD - Rams Head on Stage

August 15 - Pawling, NY - Daryl's House Club

August 16 - Marshfield, MA - Levitate Backyard

August 19 - Amagansett, NY - The Stephen Talkhouse

August 20 - Amagansett, NY - The Stephen Talkhouse

August 21 - Bayport, NY - People's Pub Venue

August 22 - Rio Grande, NJ - Hawk Haven Vineyard

August 24 - Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27

August 28 - Ardmore, PA - Ardmore Music Hall

