Davido Shares '10 Kilo' Music Video

(Orienteer) Global Afrobeats superstar Davido shares the music video for 5IVE album track "10 Kilo." The vibrant new video is an ode to body confidence, unapologetic femininity, and the beauty of women worldwide. Directed by the acclaimed Director Pink, the latest visual offering from the 4x Grammy-nominated artist blends Davido's signature charisma with striking, celebratory imagery.

Set against showcase backdrops and filled with bold, playful movement, the visuals celebrate self-love and empowerment, redefining mainstream beauty narratives in the Afrobeats space - the video expands the song's message of body positivity while honoring the legacy of late Nigerian music icon Sound Sultan.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the video, Davido shared, "When I recorded '10 Kilo,' I wanted it to be more than just a song you dance to. It's about loving yourself exactly as you are - it's paying respect to Sound Sultan, who taught us to stand tall in our truth. He was a pioneer who used music to break barriers and spread love, and this is my way of keeping his spirit alive...we poured our hearts into this video, the energy, the fashion, the choreography. I wanted people to see themselves in it, to feel celebrated no matter their shape, size, or style. It's a movement as much as it is music."

From flirty dance sequences to intimate close-ups that highlight confidence in every curve, "10 Kilo" is more than a music video; it's a statement. It continues Davido's legacy of pairing chart-topping sound with meaningful visual storytelling, cementing his role not just as a global hitmaker but as a cultural voice for inclusivity. Spread throughout the music video are heartfelt nods to Sound Sultan's influence on Nigerian music culture, including archival imagery, symbolic references to his signature style, and subtle callbacks to his timeless hits.

"10 Kilo" first arrived on Davido's record-breaking fifth studio album 5IVE, which debuted at #7 on the UK Albums Chart and continues to dominate global streaming platforms. The track's irresistible rhythm and infectious hook have already made it a fan favourite, sparking thousands of social media videos that champion body positivity and self-celebration. The release of "10 Kilo" follows a monumental year for Davido, including his sold-out North American 5IVE ALIVE as well as the global success of collaborations like "With You" with Omah Lay and "Offa Me" with Victoria Monet. With the "10 Kilo" video, Davido delivers yet another powerful and unforgettable chapter in his mission to push Afrobeats and its message to every corner of the world.

Related Stories

Davido and Omah Lay Release 'With You' Video

Watch Davido's 'Be There Still' Video

Davido Launching 5IVE Alive North American Tour

Davido And Victoria Monet Share 'Offa Me' Video

News > Davido