Depeche Mode: M Coming To Theaters and IMAX

(NLM) Following a rapturous reception at this year's Tribeca Festival, Depeche Mode, along with Trafalgar Releasing and Sony Music Vision, announce the release of the feature film DEPECHE MODE: M, coming to cinemas and IMAX worldwide for a limited theatrical event beginning Tuesday, October 28th.

The film is expected to screen in 2,500+ cinemas in more than 60 countries, giving fans the world over the opportunity to join Dave Gahan, Martin Gore, director Fernando Frias and co. on this unique cinematic journey into the heart of Mexican culture's relationship with death, framed by the iconic live performances of Depeche Mode.

Tickets for DEPECHE MODE: M will go on sale from September 17th at www.DepecheModeM.com where fans can sign up for event alerts.

Conceived and directed by award-winning Mexican filmmaker Fernando Frias, DEPECHE MODE: M is an expressive and dynamic cinematic experience built around footage from the band's three sold-out Mexico City Foro Sol Stadium shows on the 2023-2024 Memento Mori Tour. The feature-length film takes audiences on a musical and spiritual journey, as the songs resonate in real time with fans, illustrating their timeless multi-cultural influence while delving into the profound connection between music, mortality, and Mexican tradition.

"At its core, our new film 'M' is about the deep connection between music, culture, and people-and Fernando Frías, who directed and conceived the film, did a beautiful job telling that story that through the lens of Mexican culture and our shows in Mexico City," said Dave Gahan.

Through Frias' creative lens, DEPECHE MODE: M explores the parallels between the themes on Depeche Mode's latest album Memento Mori and the deep connection to death and mortality in Mexican culture. Frias is best known for his award-winning film I'm No Longer Here, which won Mexico's prestigious Ariel Academy Awards with 10 wins, including Best Picture and Best Direction. The film also earned Frias a DGA nomination for Outstanding Directorial Achievement. Additionally, it was Mexico's submission to the Oscars in 2021 and was shortlisted for Best International Feature. His latest film, I Don't Expect Anyone to Believe Me, premiered to critical acclaim.

"We're proud to continue our longstanding collaboration with Sony Music Vision and IMAX to bring DEPECHE MODE: M to audiences worldwide in October," said Marc Allenby, CEO, Trafalgar Releasing. "This cinematic experience is a perfect celebration of the Memento Mori Tour and the deep connection Depeche Mode has with their global fanbase."

Depeche Mode's Memento Mori Tour saw the band play to more than 3 million fans at 112 shows around the world and was hailed by Rolling Stone as "a stunning celebration of life and music." The tour followed Depeche Mode's 15th studio album, Memento Mori, released in 2023 to wide critical acclaim. An indelible inspiration to fans, critics and artists alike, Depeche Mode continues to forge ahead, with the Memento Mori album and tour representing the latest chapter of a peerless and ongoing legacy.

Related Stories

'Depeche Mode: M' Film To Hit Theaters Later This Year

Iron Maiden Legend Paul Di'Anno Teases Depeche Mode Cover

Depeche Mode Wrap Memento Mori Tour With 'People Are Good' Video

Depeche Mode Share 'My Favourite Stranger' Remixes

News > Depeche Mode