GWAR To Invade Good Things Festival 2025 In Australia

(FP) GWAR storm back to Australia this December for Good Things Festival 2025, their first Down Under shows in over a decade and they're bringing the carnage in more ways than one. Alongside their milestone multimedia release, 'The Return of Gor Gor,' GWAR has teamed with Trick or Treat Studios to launch a new series of officially licensed action figures, perfect for fans who want to bring the Scumdogs' chaos home.

The band's Australian return follows the release of 'The Return of Gor Gor,' a grotesque, hilarious, and gloriously violent audio/visual assault celebrating 40 years of GWAR's intergalactic mayhem. Featuring the brutal new single "Tyrant King" and a 32-page comic, the release resurrects GWAR's legendary reptilian war beast, Gor Gor, in all its blood-drenched glory.

Jizmak Da Gusha says: "GWAR is obtaining work visas as undercover plumbers to unclog all the disgusting items Aussies put down their drains. But, the truth is, we have been asked to come back to Australia to fix all of their government's problems. Should take about a week. I'm secretly excited to go down under because it's shark season and lots of people are being eaten, which is very entertaining for me. Fun vacation all around."

The Berserker Blothar adds: "For the second time in 40 years, GWAR is going down under. That's right. December 2025, we invade our favorite penile colony. So throw another corpse on the barbie and get ready for metal, mutants, blood, and trickling rivulets of laughter! Because we are the true gods of shock rock, and we are coming to Australia!"

