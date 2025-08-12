KPop Demon Hunters' 'Golden' Tops Billboard Hot 100 Chart

(Republic) The viral song of the summer, "Golden", from pop culture phenomenon KPop Demon Hunters, makes history to claim the #1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, becoming the first female K-pop act to secure the top spot. In addition, the moment marks the first fictional act at #1 since Encanto, and first female group at the top of the chart since Destiny's Child in 2001. The song also continues to dominate with a continued streak at #1 on the Billboard Streaming Songsand the Billboard Global 200 charts.
KPop Demon Hunters (Soundtrack from the Netflix Film) climbs the charts for a seventh consecutive week with over 3 billion global streams to date, reclaiming #2 on the Billboard 200, and continuing to be the highest charting soundtrack of the year. In addition, the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack secures the #1 Soundtrack Debut of 2025, and a seventh consecutive week at #1 on the Billboard Soundtracks chart.
Since its release on Netflix June 20, KPop Demon Hunters has skyrocketed to become the most popular Netflix animated film of all time, and is the first original animated film to enter the Most Popular Movies List (English).
The film and the soundtrack came out "Singing, Slinging and Slashing" making it a New York Times certified Critic's Pick embracing what Collider calls "the magical power of music" in "animated harmony" with Variety praising the original songs that make the film "sing" including the chart climbing song "Golden." Mashable proclaims "the soundtrack absolutely slaps," while HITS Magazine echoes calling the release "a bona fide hit."
Kpop Demon Hunters And 'Golden' Continue Chart Dominance
David Guetta Releases New Version Of KPop Demon Hunters Hit 'Golden'
Kpop Demon Hunters Soundtrack Climbs Charts For Third Consecutive Week
KPop Demon Hunters Soundtrack Enjoys Big Second Week on the Charts
Mystery Band President Announces Two Special U.S. Shows- Kick Axe Guitarist Larry Gillstrom Passes Away- Depeche Mode: M Coming To Theaters and IMAX- more
Kings Of Leon's Caleb Followill Joins Zach Bryan At Red Rocks- My Chemical Romance Expand The Black Parade Tour- Bowling For Soup Surpass 1 Billion Streams- more
Nate Smith Scores Fourth Straight No. 1 With 'Fix What You Didn't Break'- Miranda Lambert & Parker McCollum To Livestream Band Together Texas - more
Olivia Rodrigo Guts World Tour Book- Chance the Rapper Launching And We Back Tour- KPop Demon Hunters' 'Golden' Tops Billboard Hot 100 Chart- more
Live: Rod Stewart And Cheap Trick Rock Chicagoland
Sites and Sounds: The Ramble Festival
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Consider These Items for Your Summer Travel Adventures
Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day Four Report
Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day Three Report
Memphis May Fire Launching New Leg Of The Shapeshifter Tour
Mayday Parade Announce 'Sad' Album With 'Under My Sweater' Video
Maps Shares 'Chapter One' From Long-Lost Soundtrack 'Welcome To The Tudor Gate'
Militarie Gun Share 'B A D I D E A' Video To Announce New Album
WOLFHEART Herald Draconian Darkness II With 'Carnivore' Video
Mystery Band President Announces Two Special U.S. Shows
Depeche Mode: M Coming To Theaters and IMAX
GWAR To Invade Good Things Festival 2025 In Australia