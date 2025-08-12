KPop Demon Hunters' 'Golden' Tops Billboard Hot 100 Chart

(Republic) The viral song of the summer, "Golden", from pop culture phenomenon KPop Demon Hunters, makes history to claim the #1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, becoming the first female K-pop act to secure the top spot. In addition, the moment marks the first fictional act at #1 since Encanto, and first female group at the top of the chart since Destiny's Child in 2001. The song also continues to dominate with a continued streak at #1 on the Billboard Streaming Songsand the Billboard Global 200 charts.

KPop Demon Hunters (Soundtrack from the Netflix Film) climbs the charts for a seventh consecutive week with over 3 billion global streams to date, reclaiming #2 on the Billboard 200, and continuing to be the highest charting soundtrack of the year. In addition, the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack secures the #1 Soundtrack Debut of 2025, and a seventh consecutive week at #1 on the Billboard Soundtracks chart.

Since its release on Netflix June 20, KPop Demon Hunters has skyrocketed to become the most popular Netflix animated film of all time, and is the first original animated film to enter the Most Popular Movies List (English).

The film and the soundtrack came out "Singing, Slinging and Slashing" making it a New York Times certified Critic's Pick embracing what Collider calls "the magical power of music" in "animated harmony" with Variety praising the original songs that make the film "sing" including the chart climbing song "Golden." Mashable proclaims "the soundtrack absolutely slaps," while HITS Magazine echoes calling the release "a bona fide hit."

