Maps Shares 'Chapter One' From Long-Lost Soundtrack 'Welcome To The Tudor Gate'

(Mute) Maps has announced details of a new release, his long-lost soundtrack, Welcome To The Tudor Gate, out on Mute on October 31, 2025. Welcome To The Tudor Gate launches today with an ominous scene setter, "Chapter One," which invites us into this unusual album, recorded back in 2014 and lost until now.

The album is James Chapman's soundtrack to a half-remembered film, watched late into the night and forgotten for years until nebulous stills and scenes came back into his mind, so, to fill in the gaps, he decided to create its soundtrack.

He explains, "Inspired by a film that I was never able to trace, I set out to create a mysterious, strange and uneasy soundtrack, with a nod to the fantastical. I imagined a protagonist venturing into a foreboding land of immense forests, filled with mysterious beings - where magic is real and witchcraft is feared."

The album is a 40-minute piece, separated into "chapters." It flows together with no gaps, following the film's hero throughout their journey. "Chapter One" depicts the ominous start to the journey, which will eventually end with a triumphant return, before disappearing into the night.

He goes on to expand, "The 'Tudor Gate' of the title was originally envisaged to be a 'community' or 'cult', influenced by films like Blood On Satan's Claw and The Wicker Man. The music itself is influenced by '60s and '70s horror soundtracks to films by Dario Argento and John Carpenter but also to writers like H.P Lovecraft and the world of 'weird fiction'."

Welcome To The Tudor Gate - we hope that you will never leave...

