Max Rael Streams New Single 'Pressing Against The Glass'

(SP) British electronic artist Max Rael presents 'Pressing Against The Glass', a danceable elegy for the unbelonging. Capturing the deep-seated ache of being on the outside, this is a soundtrack for those who feel eternally separated from the warmth and safety they can only observe.

Based in Hertfordshire, Max Rael is a key creative force in the UK underground through 1990s-2000s electro-goth trailblazers History Of Guns, frontrunners of the Wasp Factory / FuturePunk scene, and Decommissioned Forests. Here, he showcases his singular talents on this record, featuring unique twists on sound design and his acclaimed outsider lyrical perspectives. Musician, writer, actor, engineer and producer, Max Rael has collaborated with Fish (Marillion), Last July, Kommand + Kontrol, Freudstein and Bienheldenschafgegenstand.

"I've always been taken by the image of someone being outside alone in the cold looking in through a window to warmth, comfort and safety that's not for them. I was thinking of Heathcliff looking through the windows of Thrushcross Grange in "Wuthering Heights" or Frank Abagnale Jr in the film "Catch Me If You Can", outside in the snow at Christmas, unseen looking in through the window at his mother with her new family, happy and warm indoors and realising there is nowhere he belongs, and no one he belongs to," says Max Rael.

This is the latest audio-visual offering from his debut solo album 'The Enemy Is Us', released via London imprint Liquid Len Media. Offering up a dark bouquet of minimalist synth, darkwave and spoken-word electronic pop, this album introduces Rael's compelling 'futuretroist' sound: an alternative sonic universe built on a unique sound design that feels at once familiar and alien.

Rael's powerful and thought-provoking spoken-word lyrics confronts a world in freefall-its corruption, alienation, and misery. The result seemingly effortlessly conflates a painfully personal portrait of an interior world, with an achingly universal depiction of society and the world outside. He still unearths a resilient core of hope and gallows humour that burns brightly through the darkness, offering a complex and compelling take on the human condition.

Earlier, Max Rael released the poignant shadow-streaked 'Slightly Less Than Human', a nervy electronic track with a great hooky synth melody and spoken word vocals. Partly inspired by Japanese author Osamu Dazai. Lyrically, Max Rael relays his feeling of being somehow different from the rest of the human race, while the non-album B-side 'When the Only Winning Move Is Not to Play' relates to the 1983 film "War Games" and the book 'The Games People Play' by Eric Berne.

In April, Max Rael shared his spoken-word electronic pop song 'Brighter Future', where he questions avoidant strategies of coping with life in a seemingly increasingly chaotic and unsafe world and queries how can we reverse course from an anticipated dystopian future. The B-side 'The People We Love Have Won (Persistence Is All)' is a darker beast, named after Coil's 2000 London performance at The Royal Festival Hall, which also happens to be tattooed on the inside of Rael's left wrist.

Spoken word, electronic music and loud drums feature strongly on the 12-track album, produced and mixed by Max Rael with additional mixing by Caden Clarkson and mastered by Pete Maher (U2, Nick Cave, Depeche Mode, Pixies. Nine Inch Nails). Fusing a range of electronic music styles with other genres, Max Rael is a master journeyman of existential exploration into humanity, self, society, reality, psychology, philosophy and the future.

