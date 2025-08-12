Militarie Gun Share 'B A D I D E A' Video To Announce New Album

(Orienteer) Militarie Gun have shared a music video for their new track "B A D I D E A", which is the lead track from their forthcoming album "God Save The Gun" that will hit stores on October 17th.

The new video was directed by Shelton, who had this to say, "I wanted to make a video that was a celebration of vices, a new iteration of yourself looking back at a moment you made a mistake while never truly reflecting. This was the most technically challenging video we've ever done and it only fits a song spelling out the words 'bad idea.'"

God Save The Gun is a very human document of being at your worst when you should be on top of the world - an absurdist guide to the intersection of self-destruction and self-belief. "I'm well aware that being this vulnerable turns my personal trauma into a marketing hook for this album," Shelton says. "But I'm fine with it, if not provoking it. Over the past couple years, as I spoke about addiction from the perspective of someone affected by it, I became the one struggling with it. There's a farcical logic to entering a situation, fully knowing the consequences, and doing it anyway - but that's where my head was when I started leaning on drinking." Militarie Gun's 2023 debut album, Life Under The Gun was centered around lifelong cycles of hurt, with the singer looking back at growing up with family members struggling with addiction, and while God Save The Gun is still tethered to that history, this time, he's not the witness-he's the protagonist. It wasn't until the band was scheduled to enter the studio in early 2025 that Shelton realized he was the one who needed to hear God Save The Gun's message.

Despite all of the inner turmoil leading to God Save The Gun, Shelton and his bandmates - guitarists William Acu-a and Kevin Kiley, bassist Waylon Trim, and drummer David Stalsworth - more than rose to the challenge of following up Militarie Gun's acclaimed debut. Stalsworth, Trim, and Kiley all joined during Life Under The Gun's extensive touring cycle after a series of member shakeups that would hobble most bands, but only made Militarie Gun stronger.

Along with the honed in line up, God Save The Gun was created with a village of new and old collaborators. Shelton continued his creative relationship with songsmith Phillip Odom, co-wrote with longtime conspirator and frequent harmonizer James Goodson of Dazy, and newly tapped Nick Panella of MSPAINT, among others. Militarie Gun also worked with producer / engineer Riley MacIntyre (Adele, Arlo Parks, The Kills), who was chosen not only to make the songs sound huge, but also to access the sentiments behind them.

