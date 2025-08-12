Miranda Lambert's MuttNation Foundation & Tractor Supply Company Award Over $250,000 in Surprise Grants to Animal Shelters

(EBM) Miranda Lambert's MuttNation Foundation has teamed up for the sixth consecutive year with Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, to donate $255,000 to animal welfare organizations across the country. Through MuttNation's annual Mutts Across America program, one outstanding shelter or foster-based rescue in every state - along with a "Wildcard" pick, paying tribute to Lambert's GRAMMY Award-winning album of the same name - is celebrated with a surprise $5,000 grant.

"Mutts Across America is MuttNation's cornerstone program, created by my mother, Bev, over 10 years ago as a way for MuttNation to recognize outstanding shelters nationwide. Once a year, it lets us show our appreciation to the shelters, their staff and volunteers, for the hard work they do every day," shared Lambert. "And, thanks to Tractor Supply's steadfast commitment to animals and great support of MuttNation, we're now able to make an even bigger impact."

Since the initiative was developed, Mutts Across America has supported more than 550 shelters with over $2.3 million in grants. Tractor Supply began partnering with MuttNation in 2021.

"At Tractor Supply, caring for animals-whether they're in our homes, our barns, or our communities-is simply part of Life Out Here," said Kimberley Gardiner, Senior Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer at Tractor Supply Company. "That's why we're so proud to team up again with MuttNation on Mutts Across America. These surprise grants are our heartfelt way of recognizing and thanking the incredible shelters and people who work tirelessly to give pets the love and second chances they deserve."

Each year, MuttNation conducts extensive research to carefully select the organizations that will be honored. There is no application process for Mutts Across America and recipients are given no advance notice before receiving the award.

In addition to the Mutts Across America partnership, MuttNation and Tractor Supply started the Relief For Rescues Fund in 2023 to help shelters and shelter pets recover from natural disasters. Most recently the fund has assisted with recovery from the floods in Texas, New Mexico and New Jersey. To date, the fund has generated over $1.6 million and provides year-round recovery support for disasters such as floods, fires, hurricanes and tornadoes, as well as in other emergency situations.

Tractor Supply is also the exclusive retailer of MuttNation pet products, with a percentage of all sales going towards promoting and facilitating the mission of the MuttNation Foundation.

The 2025 Mutts Across America grant recipients are:

Alabama: Lake Martin Animal Shelter

Alaska: Kenai Peninsula Animal Lovers Rescue

Arkansas: Greener Days Ahead Rescue

Arizona: Home Fur Good

California: Woods Humane Society

Colorado: RezDawg Rescue

Connecticut: Lucky Dog Refuge

Delaware: Greyhound Pet Adoptions of Delaware

Florida: Knuckle Bump Farms Foundation

Georgia: Renegade Paws Rescue

Hawaii: Kaua'i Humane Society

Idaho: Mountain Humane

Illinois: Border Tails Rescue

Indiana: Lucky Pups

Iowa: Animal Rescue of Carroll

Kansas: Kingman County Humane Society

Kentucky: Protect 4 Paws

Louisiana: Metairie Humane Society

Maine: Peace Ridge Sanctuary

Maryland: Reed's Rescue

Massachusetts: Animal Rescue League of Boston

Michigan: Mackenzie's Animal Sanctuary

Minnesota: The Rescue Crew

Mississippi: West Point Clay County Animal Shelter

Missouri: Shep's Place Senior Dog Sanctuary

Montana: Tobacco Valley Animal Shelter

Nebraska: Blue River Pet Rescue

Nevada: Wylie Animal Rescue Foundation

New Hampshire: Hearts and Tails Animal Alliance

New Jersey: Animal Alliance of New Jersey

New Mexico: Desert Haven Animal Rescue

New York: Korean K9 Rescue

North Carolina: Perfectly Imperfect Pups

North Dakota: 4 Love of Dog Rescue

Ohio: Rescue Village

Oklahoma: Husky Halfway House

Oregon: Street Dog Hero

Pennsylvania: To Love a Canine Rescue

Rhode Island: The Hotel for Homeless Dogs

South Carolina: Richardson Rescue

South Dakota: Sioux Empire Pit Rescue

Tennessee: Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley

Texas: Grand Companions Humane Society

Utah: Arctic Rescue

Vermont: Champlain County Canine Rescue

Virginia: Operation Paws for Homes

Washington: Welfare for Animals Guild (WAG)

West Virginia: Ritchie County Humane Society

Wisconsin: Paddy's Paws

Wyoming: Lucky's Place

Wildcard Selection: Wild Spirit Wolf Rescue & Sanctuary

