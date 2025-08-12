Miranda Lambert's MuttNation Foundation & Tractor Supply Company Award Over $250,000 in Surprise Grants to Animal Shelters

(EBM) Miranda Lambert's MuttNation Foundation has teamed up for the sixth consecutive year with Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, to donate $255,000 to animal welfare organizations across the country. Through MuttNation's annual Mutts Across America program, one outstanding shelter or foster-based rescue in every state - along with a "Wildcard" pick, paying tribute to Lambert's GRAMMY Award-winning album of the same name - is celebrated with a surprise $5,000 grant.
"Mutts Across America is MuttNation's cornerstone program, created by my mother, Bev, over 10 years ago as a way for MuttNation to recognize outstanding shelters nationwide. Once a year, it lets us show our appreciation to the shelters, their staff and volunteers, for the hard work they do every day," shared Lambert. "And, thanks to Tractor Supply's steadfast commitment to animals and great support of MuttNation, we're now able to make an even bigger impact."
Since the initiative was developed, Mutts Across America has supported more than 550 shelters with over $2.3 million in grants. Tractor Supply began partnering with MuttNation in 2021.
"At Tractor Supply, caring for animals-whether they're in our homes, our barns, or our communities-is simply part of Life Out Here," said Kimberley Gardiner, Senior Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer at Tractor Supply Company. "That's why we're so proud to team up again with MuttNation on Mutts Across America. These surprise grants are our heartfelt way of recognizing and thanking the incredible shelters and people who work tirelessly to give pets the love and second chances they deserve."
Each year, MuttNation conducts extensive research to carefully select the organizations that will be honored. There is no application process for Mutts Across America and recipients are given no advance notice before receiving the award.
In addition to the Mutts Across America partnership, MuttNation and Tractor Supply started the Relief For Rescues Fund in 2023 to help shelters and shelter pets recover from natural disasters. Most recently the fund has assisted with recovery from the floods in Texas, New Mexico and New Jersey. To date, the fund has generated over $1.6 million and provides year-round recovery support for disasters such as floods, fires, hurricanes and tornadoes, as well as in other emergency situations.
Tractor Supply is also the exclusive retailer of MuttNation pet products, with a percentage of all sales going towards promoting and facilitating the mission of the MuttNation Foundation.
The 2025 Mutts Across America grant recipients are:
Alabama: Lake Martin Animal Shelter
Alaska: Kenai Peninsula Animal Lovers Rescue
Arkansas: Greener Days Ahead Rescue
Arizona: Home Fur Good
California: Woods Humane Society
Colorado: RezDawg Rescue
Connecticut: Lucky Dog Refuge
Delaware: Greyhound Pet Adoptions of Delaware
Florida: Knuckle Bump Farms Foundation
Georgia: Renegade Paws Rescue
Hawaii: Kaua'i Humane Society
Idaho: Mountain Humane
Illinois: Border Tails Rescue
Indiana: Lucky Pups
Iowa: Animal Rescue of Carroll
Kansas: Kingman County Humane Society
Kentucky: Protect 4 Paws
Louisiana: Metairie Humane Society
Maine: Peace Ridge Sanctuary
Maryland: Reed's Rescue
Massachusetts: Animal Rescue League of Boston
Michigan: Mackenzie's Animal Sanctuary
Minnesota: The Rescue Crew
Mississippi: West Point Clay County Animal Shelter
Missouri: Shep's Place Senior Dog Sanctuary
Montana: Tobacco Valley Animal Shelter
Nebraska: Blue River Pet Rescue
Nevada: Wylie Animal Rescue Foundation
New Hampshire: Hearts and Tails Animal Alliance
New Jersey: Animal Alliance of New Jersey
New Mexico: Desert Haven Animal Rescue
New York: Korean K9 Rescue
North Carolina: Perfectly Imperfect Pups
North Dakota: 4 Love of Dog Rescue
Ohio: Rescue Village
Oklahoma: Husky Halfway House
Oregon: Street Dog Hero
Pennsylvania: To Love a Canine Rescue
Rhode Island: The Hotel for Homeless Dogs
South Carolina: Richardson Rescue
South Dakota: Sioux Empire Pit Rescue
Tennessee: Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley
Texas: Grand Companions Humane Society
Utah: Arctic Rescue
Vermont: Champlain County Canine Rescue
Virginia: Operation Paws for Homes
Washington: Welfare for Animals Guild (WAG)
West Virginia: Ritchie County Humane Society
Wisconsin: Paddy's Paws
Wyoming: Lucky's Place
Wildcard Selection: Wild Spirit Wolf Rescue & Sanctuary
