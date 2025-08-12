My Morning Jacket Remaster and Expand 'Z' Album For 20th Anniversary

(BHM) My Morning Jacket will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their acclaimed 2005 album, Z, with a very special new Deluxe Edition, arriving via ATO Records on Friday, October 3.

Remastered from the original master tapes, the Z 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition will be available digitally, on CD, and as a 3LP set on pink, coral and blue-colored vinyl, highlighted by 14 key outtakes from singles and film work, previously unreleased material, demos, and more, including the new single, "Where To Begin," premiering today at all DSPs and streaming services.

Written especially for Cameron Crowe's 2005 film Elizabethtown - set in Kentucky and partially shot in MMJ's hometown of Louisville - "Where to Begin" was among the first songs recorded by the band with then-new members keyboard player Bo Koster and guitarist Carl Broemel, the latter on stone-country pedal steel guitar.

"That was one of the coolest things," says My Morning Jacket singer-guitarist-songwriter Jim James, "that Carl could play pedal steel. We'd never had that before."

To further commemorate the 20th anniversary of Z, My Morning Jacket have slated a number of very special shows that will see them performing the landmark collection in its entirety. The Z - 20th Anniversary shows will take place as part of previously announced dates on the upcoming second leg of their MY MORNING JACKET "is" ON TOUR, including Morrison, CO's Red Rocks Amphitheatre (August 15), Los Angeles, CA's Hollywood Palladium (August 19), Brooklyn, NY's Brooklyn Paramount (October 16), Chicago, IL's The Salt Shed (October 26), and Atlanta, GA's Fox Theatre (November 1). Tickets for all five Z - 20th Anniversary shows are on sale now. For complete details, please see www.mymorningjacket.com/tour.

"October 4 is the 20th anniversary of our album Z. It's pretty wild to think about that," says James. "To celebrate two decades of it being out in the ether, we're excited to be turning five of our shows into special Z anniversary shows, where we'll play that album - and some other songs, don't worry - front to back."

Named by Rolling Stone among "The 500 Greatest Albums of All Time," Z proved an immediate milestone for My Morning Jacket upon its October 4, 2005, release, earning worldwide critical applause for its ambitious fusion of sonic approaches, musical styles, and expressive songcraft. Co-produced with legendary British producer John Leckie - known for his work with XTC, The Stone Roses, and Radiohead, among many others - Z marked the band's fourth studio album and first to feature its current, enduring lineup of James, keyboard player Bo Koster, guitarist Carl Broemel, bassist Tom Blankenship, and drummer Patrick Hallahan. From the radiant "Wordless Chorus" and big-riff crunch of "Gideon" to the astral-funk spinout, "Off the Record," and improvisational thunder of "Dondante," the album proved My Morning Jacket's breakthrough, employing such surprising influences as dub, reggae, and electronica to create an awe-inspiring collection that wasn't simply rock 'n' roll, yet in James' words, "moved you like rock 'n' roll."

"Recorded outside My Morning Jacket's Louisville comfort zone, at a studio in upstate New York, Z was the debut of a brand new band in ten songs of intensely personal sharing," writes veteran rock journalist David Fricke in the exclusive Z 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition liner notes, "illuminated with jubilant studio risk, rhythms expressly made for dancing and hooks that would not quit."

2025 has seen My Morning Jacket continuing on its ever-evolving creative journey with their 10th studio album and first full-length new collection in more than three years,, is, available everywhere now via ATO Records. Produced by 3x GRAMMY Award-winner Brendan O'Brien (Bruce Springsteen, Pearl Jam), the album "is" sees the Louisville, KY-bred five-piece once again expanding the limits of their sound and elevating their artistry to unprecedented heights. Songs like the ravishing lead single, "Time Waited," the larger-than-life anthem "Half A Lifetime," and the psychedelically propulsive "Squid Ink" represent some of the most masterfully realized work yet from a band fully committed to their belief in music as a conduit for revelation of all kinds.

My Morning Jacket have spent much of the past year marking the arrival of is with MY MORNING JACKET "is" ON TOUR, a momentous US headline tour set to resume August 5 at Bend, OR's Hayden Homes Amphitheater and then continue through an August 22 show at Berkeley, CA's famed Greek Theatre. The tour will then recommence October 8 at Washington, DC's The Anthem and then travel through a two-night stand at Atlanta, GA's historic Fox Theatre on October 31 and November 1. Highlights include a two-night return to Morrison, CO's world renowned Red Rocks Amphitheatre (August 15-16), a two-night stand at Philadelphia, PA's The Met (October 10-11), and three-night runs at Brooklyn, NY's The Paramount (October 16-18) and Chicago, IL's The Salt Shed (October 24-26). Special guests include Melt (August 5-22), BALTHVS (October 8-31), and Babehoven (November 1).

Among this year's other highlights, My Morning Jacket made an unforgettable return to their beloved Louisville, KY, with "Come Home Again: A Celebration of Louisville," a series of special events highlighted by a very special five-night stand at the famed Louisville Palace. April also saw My Morning Jacket performing three unique headline shows at the 2025 edition of "My Morning Jacket's One Big Holiday," a three-night music vacation set to return in 2027.

Original Tracklist - Remastered By Emily Lazar

Wordless Chorus

It Beats For You

Gideon

What a Wonderful Man

Off the Record

Into the Woods

Anytime

Laylow

Knot Comes Loose

Dondante

B-Sides

Where to Begin

Chills

How Could I Know (Oxen)

The Devil's Peanut Butter

Wordless Chorus (Jim Demo)

It Beats For You (Jim Demo)

Laylow (Jim Demo)

Into the Woods (Band Dance Version)

Off the Record (Jim Demo)

Anytime (Jim Demo)

Knot Comes Loose (Jim Demo)

Dondante (Jim Demo)

Original Ending (Off the Record)

Where to Begin (Jim Demo)

Related Stories

Cameron Crowe to Induct My Morning Jacket into Austin City Limits Hall of Fame

My Morning Jacket Share 'Everyday Magic' Video

My Morning Jacket's Jim James Opens Up To Zane Lowe

My Morning Jacket Add U.S. Tour Dates

News > My Morning Jacket