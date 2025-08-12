Nashville Tour Stop Celebrating 1000th Live Show With Special Events

(Anchor Publicity) Nashville Tour Stop (NTS), the city's go-to destination for discovering the next wave of songwriting talent, is hitting a major landmark...its 1000th live show!
To celebrate, NTS is hosting two unforgettable back-to-back events at the end of August, featuring Grammy- and ACM-nominated artists, rising stars, and more than 50 performers from its dynamic music community. These two nights will bring together the talent, camaraderie, and spirit that have built Nashville Tour Stop's vibrant and enduring legacy.
Event Details & Tickets: August 28 - The Listening Room Cafe - 6:00 PM: An intimate evening with acclaimed performers, including Grammy and ACM-nominated Ryan Larkins (Cody Johnson's "The Painter," Bill Anderson with Dolly Parton's "Someday It'll All Make Sense"), Gabe Lee, Paige Rose, and Emma Dunne. Tickets are $20.
August 29 - Bassline Brewery - 12:00 PM-Midnight: A free day-long marathon featuring over 50 performers who have been part of the NTS family over the years. The powerhouse lineup includes RIAA Platinum Producer Chaz Mazzota, 3x CMT Featured Artist and New York Times "Ready for Radio" Paige Rose, 2x American Songwriter Competition Winner Paul Ivy, and prolific songwriter Tyler Bank with more than 80 cuts to his credit, along with other special guests, making it a true showcase of the strength and breadth of Nashville Tour Stop's songwriter network.
Founder and host Aaron Schilb, who will also be performing, shared: "Reaching 1000 shows is a milestone beyond what I imagined when we started. While our focus remains on developing songwriters, it's incredible to see how many of our artists have gone on to perform at some of the world's most legendary venues."
Whether you've been part of the journey from the start or are discovering NTS for the first time, come celebrate everything Music City embodies: talented singer-songwriters, community, and unforgettable live music. And remember... all roads lead to Nashville Tour Stop!
Jason Aldean Rocks Sold Out Crowd At Full Throttle Tour Stop In Nashville
JOHNNYSWIM Announces Fall Headline Tour
Zach Top Plots 2025 Headline Tour
Dierks Bentley Rocks Bridgestone Arena For Nashville Stop Of Gravel & Gold Tour
Mystery Band President Announces Two Special U.S. Shows- Kick Axe Guitarist Larry Gillstrom Passes Away- Depeche Mode: M Coming To Theaters and IMAX- more
Kings Of Leon's Caleb Followill Joins Zach Bryan At Red Rocks- My Chemical Romance Expand The Black Parade Tour- Bowling For Soup Surpass 1 Billion Streams- more
Nate Smith Scores Fourth Straight No. 1 With 'Fix What You Didn't Break'- Miranda Lambert & Parker McCollum To Livestream Band Together Texas - more
Olivia Rodrigo Guts World Tour Book- Chance the Rapper Launching And We Back Tour- KPop Demon Hunters' 'Golden' Tops Billboard Hot 100 Chart- more
Live: Rod Stewart And Cheap Trick Rock Chicagoland
Sites and Sounds: The Ramble Festival
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Consider These Items for Your Summer Travel Adventures
Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day Four Report
Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day Three Report
Memphis May Fire Launching New Leg Of The Shapeshifter Tour
Mayday Parade Announce 'Sad' Album With 'Under My Sweater' Video
Maps Shares 'Chapter One' From Long-Lost Soundtrack 'Welcome To The Tudor Gate'
Militarie Gun Share 'B A D I D E A' Video To Announce New Album
WOLFHEART Herald Draconian Darkness II With 'Carnivore' Video
Mystery Band President Announces Two Special U.S. Shows
Depeche Mode: M Coming To Theaters and IMAX
GWAR To Invade Good Things Festival 2025 In Australia