Nate Smith Scores Fourth Straight No. 1 With 'Fix What You Didn't Break'

(Sony Music Nashville) Extending his record-breaking run, MULTI-PLATINUM hitmaker Nate Smith just earned his fourth consecutive #1 on the Country Aircheck/Mediabase chart with "Fix What You Didn't Break" (Sony Music Nashville). The high-octane performer first broke the news onstage at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN, last Thursday (8/7), while serving as direct support for Jason Aldean's FULL THROTTLE TOUR 2025 through the fall.

"In case you guys didn't know the impact of what sharing a song can make on an artist and his career... y'all are changing not only my life but everyone around me. Sorry for the waterworks but I couldn't control it. I'm too overwhelmed with thankfulness and relief. THANK YOU, COUNTRY RADIO!!!!!!!!! SO MUCH!" Smith shared in an emotional video post on Instagram. "To my family at Sony Music Nashville, my team who is touring with me, the songwriters, my management The Core Entertainment, and to my fans... there will never be enough 'thank yous' I could give you guys. Without you, every one of you, showing up every day for me... we wouldn't be here today. I'm overwhelmed today."

Smith co-wrote "Fix What You Didn't Break" alongside an elite cohort of collaborators including Ashley Gorley, Taylor Phillips, and Lindsay Rimes (who also produced the track). His latest single details the kind of love that changes lives and inspires us to be better for our friends, families, and ourselves. Slide guitar echoes over softly strummed acoustic chords as the verses paint a confessional picture. Electric guitar uplifts a heartfelt refrain as he can barely hold back tears of gratitude: "Could have left me just the way you found me / But you came and put your wings around me / Girl, you went out of your way / To fix what you didn't break." Emotion overflows in the form of a fret-burning solo, as Smith's striking vocal rings out one last time. It's no wonder "Fix What You Didn't Break" has already amassed 200 MILLION global streams and counting (with over 2.7 BILLION global career streams to date).

A driving force in the Country genre, Smith became the first artist in Country Aircheck/Mediabase chart history to launch their career with three straight multi-week #1s including 3X PLATINUM #1 "Whiskey On You"; PLATINUM, record-setting, 10-week consecutive #1 "World on Fire"; and PLATINUM #1 "Bulletproof." Touted by Stereogum as a "vocal powerhouse," his 2024 sophomore album, California Gold, features both chart-toppers "Bulletproof" and "Fix What You Didn't Break," in addition to genre-defying collaborations with Avril Lavigne and Alesso (on the #1 Dance hit "I Like It").

