Olivia Rodrigo Taking Fans Behind The Scenes Of Guts World Tour With New Book

(ICLG) Beginning today, fans can pre-order the GUTS WORLD TOUR BOOK commemorating multi-Platinum, three-time GRAMMY Award-winning artist Olivia Rodrigo's worldwide tour. Rodrigo performed to over 1.6 million fans over the course of 100 sold-out headline shows in 64 cities on her acclaimed GUTS World Tour and headlined 18 festivals around the globe, culminating in Montreal at Osheaga Festival.

Available exclusively on Rodrigo's store, GUTS WORLD TOUR BOOK offers a behind-the-scenes look at the tour and Rodrigo's creative process with exclusive photos by Paula Busnovetsky, Miles Leavitt, Jesse DeFlorio, Rahul Bhatt, and Jess Gleeson. The 100+ page hardcover book with a custom die slip case also features a timeline tracing Rodrigo's chart-topping album GUTS and the subsequent tour, a comprehensive itinerary, setlist, photos of special guests and fans, details on stage and video design, and a personal note from Olivia. Exclusive extras include a double-sided GUTS World Tour fold-out poster, trading cards and two sticker sheets.

The GUTS World Tour found Rodrigo playing 100 sold-out headline shows in 64 cities across more than 21 countries. Adding Rodrigo's headline performances at 18 festivals around the world, the tour reached a total of 75 cities, 27 countries and five continents.

Praising the tour, Rolling Stone said, "Rodrigo cemented her position in pop culture as a generation-defining artist. As a rockstar." Variety noted, "It's a rock 'n' roll show, by the way - maybe the best rock tour we'll get all year... Olivia was named Touring Artist of the Year by Billboard, appearing on the October 2024 cover of their Touring issue.

GUTS, the follow-up to Rodrigo's record-shattering, GRAMMY-winning debut album SOUR, was released by Geffen Records on September 8, 2023, and quickly shot to the top of the charts around the world. Praised as an "instant classic" by Rolling Stone, GUTS debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, coinciding with lead single "vampire" returning to the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 and Rodrigo's No. 1 ranking on the Artist 100, thereby giving her a chart triple. Rodrigo is the first female artist in nearly a decade to debut her first two albums atop the Billboard 200 and the youngest artist in Hot 100 history to debut three hits at No. 1 ("vampire" and SOUR's "drivers license" and "good 4 u"). GUTS' remaining 11 tracks charted in the top 40 of the Hot 100. GUTS topped the album charts in over 13 countries, including the UK, and appeared on more than 30 Best of 2023 lists. Pre-order the book here.

Related Stories

Olivia Rodrigo, Tyler, The Creator, Luke Combs Lead Lollapalooza Lineup

Olivia Rodrigo Tops Billboard 200 With GUTS

Olivia Rodrigo Announces New Single 'vampire'

News > Olivia Rodrigo