Rise Against Unleash 'Ricochet' Video

(PPR) Rise Against release the title track and final preview of Ricochet, their first new album in four years, out this Friday, August 15th on Loma Vista Recordings. Arriving in a time when the lies are inescapable, greed is brazen and cruelty is shocking, this 12-track collection reaffirms Rise Against's role as a north star of artful resistance.

While dystopia looms large, Ricochet emphasizes our collective interconnectedness, dissecting these crises with lucid clarity, raw emotion and a global perspective, by way of the band's most visceral, urgent, and high-stakes music to date: indelible, colossally ripping rock songs that capture the chaos of the moment, articulating complex truths with seismic power and an awareness of the consequences that may befall us.

Amidst a period of nationalist aggression and isolationism, 'Ricochet' puts forth the album's message of interconnectivity. "We rely on each other, whether we like it or not," says Rise Against lead singer, rhythm guitarist, and lyricist, Tim McIlrath. "Everything that you do will affect somebody. We're connected to other countries and other economies; we're connected to undocumented immigrants.

"We're connected to every decision that our leaders make. We are not as isolated as we think. What we do, good or bad, creates one big ricochet effect.

"When I was writing 'Ricochet,' I couldn't shake this image: people dancing while bombs and bullets careened overhead. That contrast - the obliviousness of joy against the backdrop of destruction - felt like the world we're living in. The video brings that to life. It's about more than action and reaction. It's about how even our silence, even our detachment, carries weight. Every choice, every shrug, every shot fired - they all ricochet."

