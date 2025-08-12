Silvana Estrada Announces International Tour With 'Dime' Video Release

(Glassnote) Latin GRAMMY-winning artist Silvana Estrada shares the official music video for her spellbinding single "Dime", and announces a major international tour.

Alongside this announcement, Estrada unveils the cinematic official video for "Dime" [Tell Me], a searing meditation on anger as a catalyst for transformation with orchestral arrangements by Oscar-nominated composer Owen Pallett (Frank Ocean, The National, Haim). The video, self-directed by Estrada and choreographed by Carla Segovia, matches the song's delicate balance between folk intimacy and sweeping grandeur.

Filmed at Laguna in Mexico City in collaboration with La Metropolitana, the video features chairs from Elephant in the Room, a collection designed in collaboration with Marina Amabrovic.

The July 29 announcement of Vendran Suaves Lluvias and "Dime" sparked an outpouring of international press attention. Pitchfork and Rolling Stone highlighted the new single and album reveal. Rolling Stone en Espa-ol called it her "long-awaited" second studio album. Remezcla featured "Dime" among the week's best new tracks, and Billboard twice spotlighted the release: first in a Latin music roundup and then with a glowing review noting how Estrada "transforms rage into hope and freedom through a soft and emotional melody" enriched by Owen Pallett's "almost cinematic" arrangements and her own "heartbreaking and unparalleled voice."

Estrada will bring that range and depth to the stage this fall with a newly announced tour (tickets available August 15th at 10am locally) spanning Europe, the United States, Canada, and Mexico. After performances in cities including Vienna, Copenhagen, and Reykjavik, she will make a much-anticipated return to North America for a series of standout dates including Webster Hall in New York City, Theatre Beanfield in Montreal, and Belasco in Los Angeles, ensuring fans across the continent can experience the luminous soundscapes of Vendran Suaves Lluvias. This run also follows the news of Estrada's addition to the lineup for Billboard Latin Music Week 2025, further cementing her status as one of the most vital voices in contemporary Latin music.

Written entirely by Estrada and self-produced in Montreal, Barcelona, and Mexico City, Vendran Suaves Lluvias represents years of personal and artistic transformation. The album draws its name from Sara Teasdale's 1918 poem There Will Come Soft Rains, weaving themes of renewal and hope after loss. It follows a period of profound upheaval, creative roadblocks, a spinal injury, and the devastating murder of her best friend, that led Estrada to seek "softness and sweetness and a safe space to reconnect with my intuition."

From the Venezuelan cuatro and harp to sweeping orchestral passages recorded in Skopje, North Macedonia, the record's sound is a collage of influences, enriched by additional arrangements from longtime collaborator Roberto Verastegui. "The freedom to choose the sounds I wanted initially terrified me," she says. "But when I embraced that freedom, a sincere and transparent world slowly began to form. This album is filled with learning, with love, and with the beauty of being human, even in our hardest moments."

Earlier singles "Lila Alelí" and "Como Un Pajaro" earned praise from outlets including NPR, Rolling Stone en Espa-ol, VICE, Pitchfork, and Billboard, the latter calling her work "a beautiful introspective piece" that highlights "her seductive, virtuosic voice." Rolling Stone described it as "a stunning contemplation... a balm for heartbroken insomniacs," while The Guardian lauded its "pristine simplicity."

Already a defining voice of her generation, Estrada has earned a Latin GRAMMY for Best New Artist, a 2024 GRAMMY nomination for Best Global Music Performance, and honors from the Grammy Museum and National Sawdust for her contributions to art and activism. She has collaborated with artists including Natalia Lafourcade, AURORA, Laufey, Gustavo Dudamel, and Rodrigo Amarante, and her live performances, from NPR's Tiny Desk to international festival stages, are celebrated for their emotional power and intimacy.

"I hope you enjoy this album," Silvana writes. "I made it, above all things, with absolute love and total dedication. And I hope that after listening to it, you can trust that the soft rains will come. That peace and joy will return. That hope will bloom again."

Upcoming Live Dates

September 13, 2025 - Bogota, Colombia @ Cordillera Festival

October 10, 2025 - Madrid, Spain @ Plaza Mayor

October 23, 2025 - Zurich @ Papiersaal

October 25, 2025 - Kaltern, IT @ Kaltern Pop

October 26, 2025 - Munich @ Black Box

October 28, 2025 - Vienna @ B72

October 30, 2025 - Budapest @ BUSH Festival

November 1, 2025 - Prague @ Prague Sounds

November 4, 2025 - Copenhagen @ DR Studio 3

November 5, 2025 - Oslo @ Riksscenen

November 6, 2025 - Stockholm @ Nalen Club

November 8, 2025 - Reykjavik @ Iceland Airwaves

*November 21, 2025 - Washington, D.C. @ 930 Night Club

*November 23, 2025 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

*November 24, 2025 - Montreal, QC @ Theatre Beanfield

*November 26, 2025 - Toronto, ON @ The Mod Club

*November 28, 2025 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

*December 2, 2025 - San Francisco, CA @ Fillmore

*December 5, 2025 - Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco

January 15, 2026 - Puebla, MX @ Teatro Principal de Puebla

TBA - Oaxaca, MX @ TBA

January 23, 2026 - Guadalajara, MX @ Teatro Diana

January 27, 2026 - Mexico City, MX @ Teatro Metropolitan

February 7, 2026 - Monterrey, MX @ Auditorio Rio 70

February 12, 2026 - Leon, MX @ Teatro Manuel Doblado

February 14, 2026 - Xalapa, MX @ Teatro del Estado

February 19, 2026 - Merida, MX @ Palacio de la Musica

February 21, 2026 - Cancun, MX @ Auditorio Stoa

* = with Bedouine

