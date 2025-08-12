The Jonas Brothers Go Head-To-Head On Hot Ones Versus

(KC) The Jonas Brothers are the latest guests to go head-to-head on Hot Ones Versus! Faced with the choice to tell the truth or take on the wrath of the Last Dab, they reminisce about childhood quirks, rate old looks, and rank their CAMP ROCK performances.

Joe quizzes his brothers on Jonas Brothers lyrics, Nick admits his least favorite song from his latest solo album, and Joe reveals that reading CAMP ROCK 3 is on his to-do list.

The trio trades playful banter about past projects before wrapping the competition with a winner-takes-all putt putt showdown to crown the ultimate wing champion. Highlights from the rounds below!

Round 1:

Kevin says Nick's most annoying habit as a kid was that he way too intense for a 7-year-old (0:53): "We went on a family vacation and you decided 'No, I'm not going to go on this cruise with my family, I'm going to stay home and work on Broadway - which was impressive - by myself."

Joe: "That cruise was the sh*t. I won a hoola hoop competition."

Joe rates their past looks on a scale of 1-10 (1:23).

Round 2:

Joe is tested on Jonas Brothers lyrics (3:32).

Kevin ranks the brothers' CAMP ROCK performances from best to worst (6:41):

Kevin: "I think Joe you challenged yourself by dancing, significant singing, dancing, acting."

Kevin: "So best (Joe), worst (himself) and what was second? What was the middle?"

Nick: "I'm somewhere between best and worst."

Kevin: "We weren't really in the first one that much."

Joe: "Your left side is really going. There's a lot of water coming out of those eyes."

Kevin: "I watched it recently with my daughters. They never actually watched the full thing and we watched it and they were like 'it's okay.'"

Joe: "I usually put it on on first dates, see how they feel."

Nick: "I haven't watched in a long time actually. It's probably been...a couple weeks."

Round 3:

For the dealer's choice question, Joe asks Nick what his least favorite song on his most recent solo album was (7:45).

Nick: "It's 'Parachute'...I like the other vibes more. It's a great song, but there are songs I like more."

Nick in turn asks Joe to read his last 'Notes' app entry out loud (8:31).

Joe: "Read CAMP ROCK 3."

Nick: "Okay, that's a pretty good one."

Joe: "It's the truth. Sorry Disney."

Round 4:

The brothers face off in a round of "Putt Putt" for the winner-takes-all final game (12:36).

