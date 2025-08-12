TOOL Adds Second Hawaiian Performance

(Speakeasy) TOOL has added a second Hawaiian performance, announcing a Dec. 20 show at Honolulu's Blaisdell Arena following the sell-out of their Dec. 19 date. The concerts mark the band's first appearances in the Aloha State since 2011.
An exclusive TOOL Army pre-sale runs from Aug. 13 at 10 a.m. through Aug. 14 at 10 p.m. local time. People who purchased tickets for the Dec. 19 show will receive early access to purchase tickets for the newly announced date, with an exclusive pre-sale available to those attendees on Aug. 14 at 10 a.m. local time. General on-sale is Friday, Aug. 15 at 10 a.m. local time.
A limited number of VIP upgrade packages for both performances will be available simultaneously. VIP upgrades include soundcheck access with a group photo, early entry, and more.
The band also recently announced two performances in Japan, their first shows in the country since 2013: December 11 at K-Arena Yokohama and December 13 at Glion Arena Kobe.
Following the 2019 release of TOOL's critically-acclaimed album, Fear Inoculum, the band has won a GRAMMY Award (Best Metal Performance for "7empest"), completed multiple, sold-out tours of the U.S., Europe, and South America, and delivered headlining sets at Bonnaroo, Power Trip, Aftershock, Welcome to Rockville, Louder Than Life, and the Sonic Temple Arts & Music Festival.
