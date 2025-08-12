WOLFHEART Herald Draconian Darkness II With 'Carnivore' Video

(CSM) Finnish melodic death metal titans WOLFHEART return with Draconian Darkness II, an ambitious EP that deepens their frostbitten legacy. Lead single "Carnivore" sets the tone for the EP with menacing riffs and vicious growls, growing in power and grandeur as the track creeps along.

Vocalist Tuomas Saukkonen comments, "Carnivore continues where 'Draconian Darkness' ended. Clearly, the full-length was not enough to extinguish the flame of inspiration ignited by the darker side of humanity. Instead of seeking balance and harmony with nature and other species around us, we feed and feast on the world we live in. Consume more than is our share. Where nature brings harmony, we bring the fire and darkness. Also musically, "Carnivore" is heavily drawn into the darker and more majestic side of Wolfheart."

This five-track release showcases every facet of WOLFHEART's trademark sound: raw, poetic, and powerfully atmospheric. Featuring two new tracks (including orchestral and acoustic versions), plus a crushing live rendition from their latest album, Draconian Darkness II captures the band's cold grandeur in both studio precision and on-stage intensity. Founder Tuomas Saukkonen continues to refine his vision with haunting melodies, relentless drumming, and evocative storytelling rooted in Northern landscapes. Draconian Darkness II is a journey through desolate beauty, bleak emotion, and thundering metal.

Draconian Darkness II is WOLFHEART at their best: melancholic, massive, and deeply melodic. With new songs, orchestral depth, and raw live energy, this EP is a cold flame burning bright in the dark.

WOLFHEART's Draconian Darkness II EP arrives on September 19, 2025 via Reigning Phoenix Music! Two new tracks (plus orchestral & acoustic versions) and a live cut of crushing northern metal: cold, poetic, and unforgettable.

