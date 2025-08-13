Alter Bridge Launching The Blackbird Festival

(PFA) A brand-new rock festival is landing in the heart of Wales - and it's set to make some serious noise. On Saturday June 27th, 2026, the grounds of Cardiff Castle will be shaken to their foundations as Alter Bridge's inaugural Blackbird Festival bursts onto the scene with a monumental lineup the global rock heavyweights will headline.

Tickets go on general sale from 9:30am Friday, August 22nd via blackbirdfest.com and Ticketmaster with a range of presales kicking off from 9:30am on Tuesday, August 19th via depotlive.co.uk/blackbirdfestival2026.

Launching their own festival marks a key moment for Alter Bridge - not just as a celebration of their legacy, but as a bold step into curating their own live experience, bringing together a handpicked lineup of artists and connecting with fans in a whole new way.

With more than two decades under their belts, Alter Bridge continue to carve their name deeper into rock history. Known for their thunderous live shows, searing dual guitars, and unforgettable melodies, the Florida-formed four piece - Myles Kennedy (vocals/guitar), Mark Tremonti (guitar/vocals), Brian Marshall (bass) and Scott Phillips (drums) - have played to millions worldwide and earned a reputation as one of the most consistent and respected names in modern rock.

Now, after more than seven years away from Welsh stages, they're coming back with something big.

"We realized we haven't played Wales in over 7 years," says Myles Kennedy. "To make up for lost time, we thought it would be cool to do something extra special. So with that said, we are stoked to announce The Blackbird Festival. Not only does this commemorate twenty-plus years of being a band, but it's also a way to show our appreciation for the fans in Wales who've patiently waited for our return."

Joining ALTER BRIDGE as very special guests are none other than Skindred, the unstoppable Welsh heroes whose unique blend of metal, reggae, punk and riotous energy has made them a live favourite across the globe. Expect nothing short of total carnage when Benji Webbe and co. hit the stage on home turf. And don't forget a t-shirt to join in with the Newport Helicopter.

Also set to perform are rising Welsh powerhouse trio Florence Black, known for their heavy-hitting anthems and gritty, melodic swagger, and the soul-infused, arena-ready sounds of Cardinal Black, whose star continues to rise at rocket speed. One more band is still to be announced, so keep your eyes locked on the lineup for a final surprise.

Fans eager to be part of the first-ever Blackbird Festival can get tickets and all the latest updates via blackbirdfest.com and official social media pages.

Related Stories

Sons of Silver Gear Up For Myles Kennedy Tour As New Album Arrives

Tremonti Launching The End Will Show Us How Tour This Week

Alter-Bridge Share Big News On 21st Anniversary

Alter Bridge Expand 'One Day Remains' For 20th Anniversary

News > Alter Bridge