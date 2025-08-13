Brit Floyd And Get The Led Out Joining Forces For Special Show

(SRO) Brit Floyd-"widely recognized as the world's premiere Pink Floyd experience" (Rolling Stone)-have teamed up with Get the Led Out (who have captured the essence of the recorded music of Led Zeppelin and brought it to the concert stage) for a co-headlining collaboration August 20 at the Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater in Bridgeport, CT. This very special show celebrates two of the world's most iconic rock bands, performed by two of the world's biggest live experience shows.

The date comes in the midst of BRIT FLOYD's Wish You Were Here 50 Tour celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Pink Floyd's iconic album. Excitingly, the production continues to add to the production with special guests and newly announced collaborations.

Meanwhile, BRIT FLOYD welcome Pink Floyd backing vocalist Machan Taylor (singer, songwriter, performer, and teacher) back to the tour. Taylor, who performed three shows with BRIT FLOYD earlier this year, will rejoin the tour for five shows August 19-24. She performed 198 shows as a backing vocalist for Pink Floyd on their Momentary Lapse of Reason 22-month tour, which was subsequently recorded and released as the Delicate Sound of Thunder live album.

Every night Wish You Were Here 50 Tour audiences are treated to the group's award-winning laser and light show, massive circular screen, inflatables, and theatrics. The tour honors the iconic album (released in 1975) which features four of Pink Floyd's most beloved songs-"Shine On You Crazy Diamond," "Welcome to the Machine," "Have A Cigar" and "Wish You Were Here"-and is widely regarded as one of the greatest albums of all time. The two-and-a-half-hour-plus show features BRIT FLOYD performing the music of Wish You Were Here as well as classic tracks from Pink Floyd's magnificent catalog of albums, including Dark Side of the Moon, The Wall, Animals, The Division Bell, Meddle, and more.

The assembled band of musicians that audiences have come to love and respect worldwide over the years will take to the stage to perform note-for-note renditions of all the classic Pink Floyd tracks. The ensemble includes BRIT FLOYD's long-time guitarist/lead vocalist and musical director Damian Darlington, bassist/lead vocalist Ian Cattell, and Canadian Idol Winner vocalist Eva Avila, along with the other expert musicians who've joined the ranks of BRIT FLOYD over the last decade.

Having performed over 1,500 shows since their launch in Liverpool, England in January 2011, BRIT FLOYD have circled the world, sold-out tours across Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and the Middle East. They've performed concerts at some of the world's greatest venues, including London's prestigious Royal Albert Hall; the awe-inspiring Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver, Colorado; the historic Greek Theatre in Los Angeles; and 'The Showplace of the Nation,' NYC's Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan. The BRIT FLOYD show has become a phenomenon, widely regarded by many as the world's greatest rock tribute experience.

Brit Floyd's remaining 2025 Tour Dates are as follows:

8/14 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavillion

8/15 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavillion

8/16 - Interlochen, OH - Center for the Performing Arts

8/19 - Saratoga Springs - Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center

8/20 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

8/21 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheatre

8/22 - Hampton Beach, NH - Casino Ballroom

8/25 - Greensboro, NC - Steven Tanger PAC

8/26 - Wilmington, NC - Wilson Center

8/27 - Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium

8/28 - Columbia, SC - Township Auditorium

