Candy Whips Cover Doo Wop Classic 'Stranded In The Jungle'

(Reybee) The electro/New Wave-inspired project Candy Whips have revealed their brand new take on the doo wop classic "Stranded In The Jungle", which they have given their own unique spin.

"It's a super weird song and it was covered by The New York Dolls, so it's got punk cred," says Wendy Stonehenge about the second single "Stranded In The Jungle" released from their upcoming covers EP Moonlight (release date: August 26, 2025 via Kitten Robot). "It's one of my all-time favorite '50s songs. I love the back and forth between the verse and chorus on this song."

Originally released by The Cadets in 1956, "Stranded In The Jungle" transforms the wacky doo wop song (its signature deadpan lyric "Meanwhile, back in the jungle" is often quoted by those of a certain age) into a propulsive, psychedelic jackhammer dance track, retaining all of the original's weird tone shifts. "I really didn't have anything planned other than really wanting to stress the interplay between the two distinct parts," Wendy explains about his adaptation. "It's basically two separate songs stitched together, so it gave me a lot of room to experiment... and experiment I did!"

Featuring modernized and creative takes on radio hits of the 1950s, including the classic singles "Duke of Earl" (originally recorded by Gene Chandler), "Earth Angel" (The Penguins), and "Bad Boy" (Jive Bombers), among others, the EP Moonlight was inspired by both "the Post-punk and New Wave bands of the late '70s/early '80s who in turn were inspired by the music of the '50s and early '60s."

"Moonlight is my way of connecting with those roots of yore. Modernizing these songs helps me to be a stronger writer, he explains." Ripe with vocal effects, drum machines, synths, Wendy rejuvenates the songs by dusting them off and polishing them with modern flourishes. "My choice of tracks is more of an intentional thing. I've noticed that I'm particularly drawn to doo wop and old vocal groups."

The Moonlight EP opens up with synth-drenched first single, The Flamingos' "I Only Have Eyes For You." From there, Wendy injects a pulsating, mechanized rhythm into Marvin and Johnny's "Cherry Pie", transforming the swoony dancehop sway into a midnight dancefloor waltz. Adding a blast of bright light to the Chordettes/Pat Ballard's girl group classic "Mr. Sandman," he creates a twinkling lullaby for babies counting electric sheep. "If I could turn young people on to this old music, that would be amazing," Wendy professes. "It sometimes bums me out that this stuff isn't as ubiquitous as it was in my childhood. This era is the well that most good music sprung from!"

