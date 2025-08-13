Carter Vail Launching His 2025 Coydog Tour

(MPG) LA-based artist Carter Vail has officially announced his 2025 Coydog Tour, a highly anticipated 23-date run across North America. Known for his distinctive blend of dreamy guitars, clever storytelling and nostalgic energy, Vail will hit the road this fall to bring his fan-favorite tracks and new music to cities across the U.S. See a full list of dates below and at cartervail.com.
The announcement follows the release of Carter's latest single "Stunner" and a standout performance at Lollapalooza, where he brought his dynamic sound and imaginative world-building to one of the biggest stages in music. The momentum sets the perfect stage for the Coydog Tour, promising an unforgettable live experience for fans across the country.
The West Coast leg of the Coydog Tour launches on Sept. 30 in Denver, while the East Coast leg begins on Oct. 31, giving fans across the country the chance to experience Vail's unmistakable sound live.
TICKET DETAILS BELOW:
- Artist Presale begins Wednesday, August 13 at 9am PT / 12pm ET
- Spotify Presale runs Thursday, August 14 from 9am PT / 12pm ET to 9pm PT / 12am ET
- General On Sale begins Friday, August 15 at 9am PT / 12pm ET
Carter Vail is the kind of artist who radiates positivity, no matter the circumstance. Known for his infectious blend of pop-rock since 2018, his music is as uplifting as it is introspective. Whether you're tuning into his vibrant anthems or enjoying his witty, relatable videos on TikTok and Instagram, it's clear he's carved out a unique space where humor, heart and relentless optimism shine through.
On his sophomore LP 100 Cowboys, Vail continues to deliver his signature turbocharged, alt-pop sound-but with a deeper emotional edge. Inspired by a difficult breakup, the album features his most raw and personal lyrics yet, earning him recognition from Apple Music's Zane Lowe, NPR Music and The New York Times. With songs that are both cathartic and compelling, 100 Cowboys charts a journey of heartbreak and healing, wrapped in his unmistakable charm and buoyant energy. It's a record that blends the anthemic with the intimate, reflecting the complexities of love and loss through Carter's playful yet poignant lens.
Vail's star continued to rise in 2024 with the viral success of his hit "Dirt Man," which racked up over 30 million views and led to a breakout year of touring, first alongside Yung Gravy on the "Grits & Gravy" tour, and later headlining sold-out shows across North America, Europe and the United Kingdom.
Now, with the Coydog Tour on the horizon, Carter Vail is ready to bring his electric, emotionally charged live show to fans across the country.
Tour Dates
Sept 30 - Denver, CO - Cervantes *
Oct 1 - Boulder, CO - Fox Theatre *
Oct 2 - Aspen, CO - Belly Up *
Oct 3 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell *
Oct 5 - Boise, ID - Shrine Social Club *
Oct 7 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile *
Oct 9 - Vancouver, BC - Biltmore Cabaret *
Oct 10 - Bellingham, WA - Bellingham Exit Festival ^
Oct 12 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre *
Oct 31 - Washington, DC - Union Stage
Nov 1 - Hartford, CT - The Webster Underground
Nov 2 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts
Nov 3 - Asbury Park, NJ - House Of Independents
Nov 5 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg
Nov 6 - Boston, MA - The Middle East
Nov 7 - Syracuse, NY - Westcott Theatre
Nov 8 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom
Nov 9 - Toronto, ON - Adelaide Hall
Nov 11 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge
Nov 12 - Grand Rapids, MI - Pyramid Scheme
Nov 13 - Indianapolis, IN - Hi Fi
Nov 14 - Louisville, KY - Headliners Music Hall
Nov 15 - Nashville, TN - Fogg Street Lawn Club
* - with Creature Canyon
^ - Festival
Carter Vail Shares New Single 'Stunner'
