Dance Gavin Dance Team Up With George Clinton For 'Space Cow Initiation Ritual'

(BPM) Dance Gavin Dance is thrilled to share their brand new single "Space Cow Initiation Ritual", featuring legendary master of Pfunk, George Clinton. Taken from the group's forthcoming album Pantheon, the track stands out for its chaotic blend of absurdism and infectious groove - further elevated by the iconic cameo from the funk pioneer.

On "Space Cow Initiation Ritual", guitarist Will Swan shares: "Getting to work with an icon like George Clinton was surreal. It pushed us to dig deeper into the funk and find a balance between his iconic groove and our own post-hardcore edge. 'Space Cow Initiation Ritual' blends those worlds in a way that feels fresh but familiar - I think fans of both camps are gonna vibe with it."

Pantheon, the band's 11th studio album, is set to be released on September 12th via Rise Records. Their first full length release since 2022's Jackpot Juicer - which debuted at #8 in the Billboard Top 200 - Pantheon sees the band building on their signature genre defying sound with soul shredding breakdowns, pop infused melodies, and frenzied screams.

