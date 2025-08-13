(BPM) Dance Gavin Dance is thrilled to share their brand new single "Space Cow Initiation Ritual", featuring legendary master of Pfunk, George Clinton. Taken from the group's forthcoming album Pantheon, the track stands out for its chaotic blend of absurdism and infectious groove - further elevated by the iconic cameo from the funk pioneer.
On "Space Cow Initiation Ritual", guitarist Will Swan shares: "Getting to work with an icon like George Clinton was surreal. It pushed us to dig deeper into the funk and find a balance between his iconic groove and our own post-hardcore edge. 'Space Cow Initiation Ritual' blends those worlds in a way that feels fresh but familiar - I think fans of both camps are gonna vibe with it."
Pantheon, the band's 11th studio album, is set to be released on September 12th via Rise Records. Their first full length release since 2022's Jackpot Juicer - which debuted at #8 in the Billboard Top 200 - Pantheon sees the band building on their signature genre defying sound with soul shredding breakdowns, pop infused melodies, and frenzied screams.
Dance Gavin Dance Present 'All The Way Down' Video
Dance Gavin Dance Announce New Album 'Pantheon'
Dance Gavin Dance Reveal 2025 SWANFEST Lineup
Singled Out: Jimmy & the Veil 'Weightless' Feat Andrew Wells of Dance Gavin Dance
Foreigner Launching Orchestral Tour- Dance Gavin Dance Team Up With George Clinton For 'Space Cow Initiation Ritual'- Radiohead Live Album- more
Mystery Band President Announces Two Special U.S. Shows- Kick Axe Guitarist Larry Gillstrom Passes Away- Depeche Mode: M Coming To Theaters and IMAX- more
Jon Pardi To Rock Halftime at Big 12 Championship Game- Rascal Flatts Launching Life Is A Highway Tour- Nate Smith Scores Fourth Straight No. 1- more
Stevie Wonder Nearly Blocked Release Of Coolio's 'Gangsta's Paradise'- $uicideboy$ Top The Charts With 'Thy Kingdom Come'- Tyla and Wizkid- more
Calico Jack - Jack Speak Shanties
Live: Rod Stewart And Cheap Trick Rock Chicagoland
Sites and Sounds: The Ramble Festival
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Consider These Items for Your Summer Travel Adventures
Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day Four Report
Foreigner Launching Orchestral Tour
Radiohead Share New 'Hail To The Thief' Live Album
Eagles Legend Bernie Leadon Gets Nostalgic With 'Too Many Memories' Video
Guns N' Roses' Dizzy Reed Shares 'Earn It 2 Burn It' Lyric Video
Dance Gavin Dance Team Up With George Clinton For 'Space Cow Initiation Ritual'
Brit Floyd And Get The Led Out Joining Forces For Special Show
Oasis Live '25 Pop-Up Stores Coming To North America
Alter Bridge Launching The Blackbird Festival