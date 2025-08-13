Eagles Legend Bernie Leadon Gets Nostalgic With 'Too Many Memories' Video

(117) Following the release of his first solo single in more than 21 years, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member and founding member of the Eagles Bernie Leadon drops an emotional, nostalgic video for "Too Many Memories."

The music video is a moving, visual time capsule, depicting Leadon's life through a series of milestones and defining moments, including early band days and intimate snapshots with the Eagles, and honoring those who shaped him. "Too Many Memories" is a reflection of a life lived fully without regret and a tribute to those who stood beside Leadon over the years.

"I dug out a bunch of old photos of my life and career for this video, which was actually a lot of fun to go through. I'm sure everyone has their own batch of photos they feel strongly connected to. And a song or two to go with them," Leadon said. "Looking back at photos, and different moments throughout our lives, so many memories, stories and feelings come back to us, sometimes connected to a song or a similar experience. It's not that we literally have 'Too Many' memories, it's that some of them may not be resolved, that we've left something undone or unsaid. The song's conclusion is that we really should leave most of the troubling things behind, let them dissolve like the mist rising off a meadow in the early morning or dwindling light of evening."

Bernie Leadon will make his first public performance since the 2015 "History of the Eagles" tour at AMERICANAFEST, September 9 - 13.

