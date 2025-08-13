Eagles Legend Bernie Leadon Gets Nostalgic With 'Too Many Memories' Video

(117) Following the release of his first solo single in more than 21 years, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member and founding member of the Eagles Bernie Leadon drops an emotional, nostalgic video for "Too Many Memories."
The music video is a moving, visual time capsule, depicting Leadon's life through a series of milestones and defining moments, including early band days and intimate snapshots with the Eagles, and honoring those who shaped him. "Too Many Memories" is a reflection of a life lived fully without regret and a tribute to those who stood beside Leadon over the years.
"I dug out a bunch of old photos of my life and career for this video, which was actually a lot of fun to go through. I'm sure everyone has their own batch of photos they feel strongly connected to. And a song or two to go with them," Leadon said. "Looking back at photos, and different moments throughout our lives, so many memories, stories and feelings come back to us, sometimes connected to a song or a similar experience. It's not that we literally have 'Too Many' memories, it's that some of them may not be resolved, that we've left something undone or unsaid. The song's conclusion is that we really should leave most of the troubling things behind, let them dissolve like the mist rising off a meadow in the early morning or dwindling light of evening."
Bernie Leadon will make his first public performance since the 2015 "History of the Eagles" tour at AMERICANAFEST, September 9 - 13.
Eagles Cofounder Releases First New Music In Over Two Decades
Eagles Legend Bernie Leadon Releasing First New Music In Over Two Decades
Foreigner Launching Orchestral Tour- Dance Gavin Dance Team Up With George Clinton For 'Space Cow Initiation Ritual'- Radiohead Live Album- more
Mystery Band President Announces Two Special U.S. Shows- Kick Axe Guitarist Larry Gillstrom Passes Away- Depeche Mode: M Coming To Theaters and IMAX- more
Jon Pardi To Rock Halftime at Big 12 Championship Game- Rascal Flatts Launching Life Is A Highway Tour- Nate Smith Scores Fourth Straight No. 1- more
Stevie Wonder Nearly Blocked Release Of Coolio's 'Gangsta's Paradise'- $uicideboy$ Top The Charts With 'Thy Kingdom Come'- Tyla and Wizkid- more
Calico Jack - Jack Speak Shanties
Live: Rod Stewart And Cheap Trick Rock Chicagoland
Sites and Sounds: The Ramble Festival
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Consider These Items for Your Summer Travel Adventures
Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day Four Report
Foreigner Launching Orchestral Tour
Radiohead Share New 'Hail To The Thief' Live Album
Eagles Legend Bernie Leadon Gets Nostalgic With 'Too Many Memories' Video
Guns N' Roses' Dizzy Reed Shares 'Earn It 2 Burn It' Lyric Video
Dance Gavin Dance Team Up With George Clinton For 'Space Cow Initiation Ritual'
Brit Floyd And Get The Led Out Joining Forces For Special Show
Oasis Live '25 Pop-Up Stores Coming To North America
Alter Bridge Launching The Blackbird Festival