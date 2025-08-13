Erasure's Andy Bell Launching His First North American Solo Tour

(Crown Recordings) After hugely successful tours of the UK and Europe, Andy Bell will be embarking on his first ever solo tour of North America beginning October 3rd. His album, Ten Crowns, released in May of this year, marked a magisterial moment in his forty-year career, and reconfirms that he is one of the great pop vocalists of our time. Travelling into new dimensions and possibilities with gospel in his heart and dance in his soul clearly suits him.
Bell's four decades of writing and recording with Vince Clarke as Erasure are still going strong - the duo are currently working on a new album together and celebrate their 40th anniversary next year. For Ten Crowns, Bell threw himself into writing with close friend Dave Aude, the Grammy award-winning producer, remixer and DJ. Andy and Dave had previously collaborated on two Billboard Dance Club Songs number ones together: 2014's 'Aftermath (Here We Go)' and 2016's 'True Original'.
Best known as one half of Erasure, one of the UK's most beloved award-winning songwriting partnerships, Andy Bell has a successful and varied parallel solo career with releases that include three solo albums under his own name, and a further two as offshoots of his one-man theatre project, Torsten The Bareback Saint. Throughout his incredible career, he has collaborated with artists as diverse as British Electric Foundation, Jake Shears, Claudia Brucken (Propaganda), Perry Farrell, Boy George, and most recently, Debbie Harry.
NORTH AMERICAN DATES:
October 3 - Nashville, TN - Basement East
October 7 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre
October 10 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution
October 11 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution
October 14 - Durham, NC - Durham Performing Arts Center
October 17 - Washington DC - Lincoln Theatre
October 18 - Washington DC - Lincoln Theatre
October 21 - Toronto, ON - Queen Elizabeth Theatre
October 23 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre
October 24 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre
October 25 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre
October 28 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre
October 29 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center
October 31 - Red Bank, NJ - The Vogel
November 1 - Boston, MA - The Wilbur
November 4 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
November 5 - Columbus, OH - The Anthenaeum
November 7 - Chicago, IL - Metro
November 8 - Chicago, IL - Metro
November 11 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room
November 13 - New Orleans, LA - Orpheum Theater
November 14 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater
November 15 - Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre
November 20 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall
November 21 - Park City, UT - The Marquis
November 22 - Park City, UT - The Marquis
November 28 - San Francisco, CA - Palace of Fine Arts
November 29 - San Francisco, CA - Palace of Fine Arts
December 2 - Portland, OR - Newmark Theatre
December 3 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue
December 4 - Seattle, WA - ShowBox at the Market
December 6 - Stateline, NV - Harrah's Lake Tahoe
December 9 - Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren
December 10 - San Diego, CA - Music Box
December 12 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theater
December 13 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theater
