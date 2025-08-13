Erasure's Andy Bell Launching His First North American Solo Tour

(Crown Recordings) After hugely successful tours of the UK and Europe, Andy Bell will be embarking on his first ever solo tour of North America beginning October 3rd. His album, Ten Crowns, released in May of this year, marked a magisterial moment in his forty-year career, and reconfirms that he is one of the great pop vocalists of our time. Travelling into new dimensions and possibilities with gospel in his heart and dance in his soul clearly suits him.

Bell's four decades of writing and recording with Vince Clarke as Erasure are still going strong - the duo are currently working on a new album together and celebrate their 40th anniversary next year. For Ten Crowns, Bell threw himself into writing with close friend Dave Aude, the Grammy award-winning producer, remixer and DJ. Andy and Dave had previously collaborated on two Billboard Dance Club Songs number ones together: 2014's 'Aftermath (Here We Go)' and 2016's 'True Original'.

Best known as one half of Erasure, one of the UK's most beloved award-winning songwriting partnerships, Andy Bell has a successful and varied parallel solo career with releases that include three solo albums under his own name, and a further two as offshoots of his one-man theatre project, Torsten The Bareback Saint. Throughout his incredible career, he has collaborated with artists as diverse as British Electric Foundation, Jake Shears, Claudia Brucken (Propaganda), Perry Farrell, Boy George, and most recently, Debbie Harry.

NORTH AMERICAN DATES:

October 3 - Nashville, TN - Basement East

October 7 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

October 10 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution

October 11 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution

October 14 - Durham, NC - Durham Performing Arts Center

October 17 - Washington DC - Lincoln Theatre

October 18 - Washington DC - Lincoln Theatre

October 21 - Toronto, ON - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

October 23 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

October 24 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

October 25 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

October 28 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre

October 29 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center

October 31 - Red Bank, NJ - The Vogel

November 1 - Boston, MA - The Wilbur

November 4 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

November 5 - Columbus, OH - The Anthenaeum

November 7 - Chicago, IL - Metro

November 8 - Chicago, IL - Metro

November 11 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room

November 13 - New Orleans, LA - Orpheum Theater

November 14 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater

November 15 - Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre

November 20 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

November 21 - Park City, UT - The Marquis

November 22 - Park City, UT - The Marquis

November 28 - San Francisco, CA - Palace of Fine Arts

November 29 - San Francisco, CA - Palace of Fine Arts

December 2 - Portland, OR - Newmark Theatre

December 3 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue

December 4 - Seattle, WA - ShowBox at the Market

December 6 - Stateline, NV - Harrah's Lake Tahoe

December 9 - Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren

December 10 - San Diego, CA - Music Box

December 12 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theater

December 13 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theater

Related Stories

Erasure's Andy Bell Shares New Track 'Dance For Mercy'

Erasure's Andy Bell Announces New Album With 'Don't Cha Know' Video

Erasure Release Limited Edition Vinyl Reissues

Erasure Vinyl Reissue Will Include Long Out-Of-Print 'The Violet Flame'

News > Andy Bell