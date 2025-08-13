Guns N' Roses' Dizzy Reed Shares 'Earn It 2 Burn It' Lyric Video

(OMG) Legendary rock pianist/keyboardist and longtime Guns N' Roses member Dizzy F'n Reed has just dropped his brand-new single, "Earn It 2 Burn It," via 50q records.

The track is the third single off his upcoming full length solo album Rock 'N' Roll Chose Me, which will see its physical vinyl release on August 22, 2025, with the digital full-length album release following on September 5, 2025. In celebration of the release, Reed has also unveiled the official lyric video for "Earn It 2 Burn It."

Dizzy shares, "The song is about working our asses off and never actually seeing any money at all. And starting off our lives with incomprehensible debt from the cost of our education to do something else altogether while being pummeled with information about what we should like, want and need. The music was born from my love of metal and my hero John Lord. Thank you Johnny Kelly, Mike Duda and Jason for making it like it needed to be."

