Hear Gavin Adcock 'Light A Fire' To Preview 'Own Worst Enemy'

(Warner Music Nashville) Country music firebrand Gavin Adcock will release his sophomore record, Own Worst Enemy, this Friday (8/15) via Adcock's own Thrivin' Here Records LLC under exclusive license to Warner Music Nashville. In anticipation of the project, Adcock surprised his fans today with the release of a new song, "Light A Fire."

About Own Worst Enemy and this current snapshot in time, Adcock says "Over the last 4 years I've spent my life writing, traveling and trying to find time to breathe. It doesn't always add up on paper like it would seem, but through the happiness, hard times and self-destruction, I've found that the best part of my job is letting out music for my fans. I can't thank y'all enough for sticking with me for this long. I'm the furthest thing from perfect and I don't ever plan to be."

"My inspiration for my new album comes from personal experiences and experiences of people around me. I interact with a bunch of different people, and I get to see their side of their life story as well. I just try to take inspiration from real-life things and real-life situations that have brought me to today."

Described by The Tennessean as encompassing "WWE champion 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin's charisma" along with "the legendary presence of country music Hall of Famer Waylon Jennings," Adcock conveys his raw, unfiltered, and unapologetic approach to country music on Own Worst Enemy. Arriving just a year after his record-breaking label debut album, Actin' Up Again, the new, 24-track project delivers on Adcock's relentless consistency to provide new music to his loyal fan base. Two swaggering tracks from the new project - "Outside Dog" and "Tall Tales" - are included on the Madden NFL 26 Soundtrack, arriving tomorrow (8/14).

Since Actin' Up Again, the country music disrupter has made noise and shattered records. During its release week, Actin' Up Again topped more than 15 million on-demand U.S. streams, eventually being crowned the largest major-label country debut from a solo male artist released in 2024. Adcock's releases thus far have pushed the rebel-rouser over the BILLION global streams mark in addition to recently receiving four RIAA certification plaques: "A Cigarette" (PLATINUM), "Run Your Mouth" (GOLD), "Deep End" (GOLD), and "Four Leaf Clover" (GOLD).

With Own Worst Enemy, Adcock promises to make an even bigger splash. To celebrate the release of the new record, Adcock continued a tradition he began last year with his debut album and invited fans to join him at Two Foot Cove on Old Hickory Lake in Hendersonville, Tenn. this past weekend. Hundreds of friends and fans gathered to toast to the new record and experience an exclusive first-time album listen with Adcock himself.

To add to his momentous year, Adcock is nominated for "DISCOVERY ARTIST OF THE YEAR" for the 37th Annual MusicRow Awards. The buzzworthy artist also received a "New Male Artist of the Year" nomination for the 60th ACM Awards, and was last month's Billboard "Rookie of the Month."

Adcock, a road warrior who has sold out multiple headline tours in the past year, is currently on his headline Need To Tour, which kicked off in May and includes entirely sold-out dates across Canada this October. He continues to support select dates of Morgan Wallen's I'm The Problem Tour including a stop in Cleveland, Ohio, this coming weekend (August 15th and 16th) at Huntington Bank Field, as well as upcoming performances at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario (September 4 and 5th).

Related Stories

Stream Gavin Adcock's New Song 'Sunset'

Gavin Adcock Says 'Never Call Again' With New Track

News > Gavin Adcock