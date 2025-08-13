Indie-Rockers exPorter Unleash 'Mustash Sally'

(PG) Santa Barbara-based indie-rock band exPorter return with their latest release, "Mustash Sally," a nearly two-minute blast of raw energy and irresistible hooks. Driven by gritty guitar lines, propulsive drums, and a confident vocal delivery, the track captures the band's trademark blend of sun-soaked California cool and garage-rock urgency.

It's the latest single from their upcoming New Rubber Girlfriend EP, due to be released on Friday, August 15th across music platforms via maxthedog Records. "Mustash Sally" also follows previous tracks "Letting Go" and "Southern Kingsnake".

"Mustash Sally" showcases exPorter's knack for crafting songs that feel both timeless and immediate. The production is crisp yet unpolished enough to retain the grit and charm of a live performance. Lyrically playful and rhythmically infectious, the song takes listeners on a joyride from the first chord to its adrenaline-spiked finale.

Known for their captivating live shows and unapologetic approach to songwriting, exPorter have built a loyal following by combining sharp musicianship with a fearless attitude. With "Mustash Sally," the band delivers a track that is tailor-made for late-night drives, packed shows, and anyone in need of a quick jolt of rock and roll adrenaline.

