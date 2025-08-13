JISOO Shares Cinematic 'Your Love' Video

(Warner) South Korean superstar singer, actress, and international style icon JISOO unveils the stunning and cinematic new music video for her fan favorite single "Your Love" out now via Warner Records. The song adorns her acclaimed debut mini album, AMORTAGE, out now.

JISOO expands her world as a solo artist with this breathtaking visual. Evoking the whimsy and wonder of a fairytale. Donning a pink couture gown and diamond earrings, she performs to the camera before walking through a lush forest and arriving at a candlelit dinner in a cave. During a climactic moment, pink flower petals rain down as she sings with a striking smile. Ultimately, the video translates the effervescent energy and lovestruck feels of the song to the screen in seamless fashion.

JISOO has been performing "Your Love" during her solo set on BLACKPINK's blockbuster Deadline World tour, which has sold out stadiums on multiple continents already.

Meanwhile, AMORTAGE has solidified her as a bona fide solo force of nature. Beyond generating nearly half-a-billion streams in less than six months, it has earned widespread acclaim. NYLON hailed it as "Big, euphoric bubblegum pop that falls somewhere between Kylie Minogue and Carly Rae Jepsen," and hypebae applauded how, "the EP explores the different waves of love - from passion to heartbreak." EUPHORIA. rated it "4-out-of-5 stars," highlighting the way, "The record speaks of the flaming nature of that oft-referenced and sung-about emotion we call love. In one, her love is so strong it could produce an earthquake and in another, cosmic laws are broken just because they're together." Plus, Billboard raved, "The BLACKPINK superstar delivers sonic surprises, confident vocals and radio-ready tracks to prove her global pop star status." Not to mention, NME proclaimed, "It's refreshing to see JISOO make music as playful as her personality."

AMORTAGE is JISOO's most comprehensive solo work yet and marks a "rebirth" of the global superstar. The project includes two English and two English/Korean language tracks. Full tracklist below. AMORTAGE is a fusion of "amor" and "montage," leaning into the emotional stages of love and the many moments of a relationship. Together, the songs create a vivid reel of this journey.

Attracting over 79+ million Instagram followers and generating billions of streams, JISOO ignited her meteoric solo rise in 2023. She made history with her debut single album Me, netting a series of accolades and popping off as "the best-selling album by a female soloist in South Korea" and "the first to sell over a million copies." With the breakout "꽃(FLOWER)," she impressively emerged as the "First Female K-Pop Solo Artist to Achieve 1 Million Preorders," tallying the "Highest First-Week Sales By A Female Soloist" and the "Highest 24 Hour Count of Any K-Pop Music Video in 2023." Not to mention, the song exploded as the "Highest-Charting Hit In Canadian History By A Korean Solo Female." Stateside, it catapulted to #2 on the Billboard Global 200 and #1 on the Global Excl. U.S. Chart.

At the same time, her influence has burgeoned across fashion and culture. She has served as a global ambassador for Dior, Cartier, and Dyson in addition to being named the face of ALO Yoga in 2024. During the same year, she made waves as "the most-mentioned celebrity during New York Fashion Week." Plus, she stars in the K-Drama series Newtopia available now on Prime Video. Of course, she launched her career as part of global girl group, BLACKPINK, selling out stadiums, winning numerous awards, and captivating millions worldwide.

BLACKPINK Deadline World Tour:

8/15 London, UK Wembley Stadium

8/16 London, UK Wembley Stadium

10/18 Kaohsiung, Taiwan Kaohsiung National Stadium

10/19 Kaohsiung, Taiwan Kaohsiung National Stadium

10/24 Bangkok, Thailand Rajmangala National Stadium

10/25 Bangkok, Thailand Rajmangala National Stadium

10/26 Bangkok, Thailand Rajmangala National Stadium

11/1 Jakarta, Indonesia Gelora Bung Karno Stadium

11/2 Jakarta, Indonesia Gelora Bung Karno Stadium

11/22 Bocaue, Philippines Philippine Arena

11/23 Bocaue, Philippines Philippine Arena

11/29 Singapore National Stadium

11/30 Singapore National Stadium

1/16 Tokyo, Japan Tokyo Dome

1/17 Tokyo, Japan Tokyo Dome

1/18 Tokyo, Japan Tokyo Dome

1/24 Hong Kong Kai Tak Stadium

1/25 Hong Kong Kai Tak Stadium

AMORTAGE Tracklist:

"earthquake"

"Your Love"

"TEARS"

"Hugs & Kisses"

