Jon Pardi To Rock Halftime at Big 12 Championship Game

(The GreenRoom) Today, the Big 12 Conference announced that award-winning country music star Jon Pardi will perform at halftime of the 2025 Big 12 Football Championship on Sat., Dec. 6 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Pardi will be joined during the performance by the marching bands from both participating institutions as the Big 12 continues to blend innovation with tradition.

"I'm so fired up to be part of the Big 12 Football Championship game this year - and to be the first country artist to do it makes it even more fun," said Pardi. "It's going to be a good time - we're going to give fans an unforgettable show."

Pardi, fresh off the release of his critically-acclaimed fifth album HONKYTONK HOLLYWOOD, has racked up six No. 1 singles - including his current Top 10 lead single "Friday Night Heartbreaker" - and over a decade of modernizing honky tonk with roaring guitars and an infectious, good-time spirit. His name has become closely tied to football, from performing at the College Football Playoff to having his "Night Shift" music video debut on ESPN as a lead-in to kick-off, and even announcing an NFL Draft pick for his beloved San Francisco 49ers.

The "Big 12 Day Pardi" at the Big 12 Football Championship will kickoff at 11 a.m. CT on Sat., Dec. 6 at the home of the Dallas Cowboys on ABC. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. CT on Thurs., August 14, exclusively via SeatGeek.

Tickets are priced across eight different levels, starting at $109 for general public. Each university who participates in the Big 12 Football Championship will be allotted 4,000 tickets, which will be made available upon qualification and distributed by the qualified member institutions' ticket offices. Additionally, participating schools will be awarded 1,500 tickets for marching bands and students.

The first team to qualify for the game will occupy the home bench while the other will have the visiting team bench.

