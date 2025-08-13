Lettuce Cover Keni Burke's 'Rising To The Top'

(The Syndicate) Legendary funk sextet Lettuce is releasing a cover of Keni Burke's "Rising to the Top," along with an accompanying music video, out today on all platforms. The single comes in anticipation of Lettuce's forthcoming LP, Cook, due December 3 via the band's own Lettuce Records. Burke, the one-time Five Stairsteps member, released "Rising to the Top" in 1982, and Lettuce gives the R&B hit new life in their take on the track.
The accompanying music video, shot and edited by keyboardist & vocalist Nigel Hall, takes viewers through a Lettuce studio session through intimate shots and retro filters. Lettuce's take on "Rising to the Top" is a love letter to the 80s R&B influences that shaped the band's sound.
Drummer Adam Deitch called "Rising to the Top" an "R&B soul classic - tune paid serious tribute by the incredible Nigel Hall on vocals and keys." Hall added, "This was a song I heard as a kid. Through Hip-Hop, I learned the original, and per usual, was stuck on it like many tunes I checked out through Hip-Hop in my formative years. I always wanted to play it and am grateful to have turned that wish into reality."
Lettuce's rendition of Burke's classic hit is a carefree, late-summer soundtrack imparting a message of positivity and self-assurance. "Believe in yourself profusely. Never listen to the doubts of others about your potential," adds bassist, Erick "Jesus" Coomes.
Lettuce Stream New Single 'Gold Tooth' To Announce Album Release Date
Watch GZA & RZA of Wu-Tang Clan Perform with Lettuce at Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Lettuce And Styles P Of The Lox Unite Team For New Single 'Better Than Money'
'Lettuce with the Colorado Symphony Film To Stream Tonight On VEEPS
Foreigner Launching Orchestral Tour- Dance Gavin Dance Team Up With George Clinton For 'Space Cow Initiation Ritual'- Radiohead Live Album- more
Mystery Band President Announces Two Special U.S. Shows- Kick Axe Guitarist Larry Gillstrom Passes Away- Depeche Mode: M Coming To Theaters and IMAX- more
Jon Pardi To Rock Halftime at Big 12 Championship Game- Rascal Flatts Launching Life Is A Highway Tour- Nate Smith Scores Fourth Straight No. 1- more
Stevie Wonder Nearly Blocked Release Of Coolio's 'Gangsta's Paradise'- $uicideboy$ Top The Charts With 'Thy Kingdom Come'- Tyla and Wizkid- more
Calico Jack - Jack Speak Shanties
Live: Rod Stewart And Cheap Trick Rock Chicagoland
Sites and Sounds: The Ramble Festival
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Consider These Items for Your Summer Travel Adventures
Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day Four Report
Foreigner Launching Orchestral Tour
Radiohead Share New 'Hail To The Thief' Live Album
Eagles Legend Bernie Leadon Gets Nostalgic With 'Too Many Memories' Video
Guns N' Roses' Dizzy Reed Shares 'Earn It 2 Burn It' Lyric Video
Dance Gavin Dance Team Up With George Clinton For 'Space Cow Initiation Ritual'
Brit Floyd And Get The Led Out Joining Forces For Special Show
Oasis Live '25 Pop-Up Stores Coming To North America
Alter Bridge Launching The Blackbird Festival