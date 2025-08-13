Lettuce Cover Keni Burke's 'Rising To The Top'

(The Syndicate) Legendary funk sextet Lettuce is releasing a cover of Keni Burke's "Rising to the Top," along with an accompanying music video, out today on all platforms. The single comes in anticipation of Lettuce's forthcoming LP, Cook, due December 3 via the band's own Lettuce Records. Burke, the one-time Five Stairsteps member, released "Rising to the Top" in 1982, and Lettuce gives the R&B hit new life in their take on the track.

The accompanying music video, shot and edited by keyboardist & vocalist Nigel Hall, takes viewers through a Lettuce studio session through intimate shots and retro filters. Lettuce's take on "Rising to the Top" is a love letter to the 80s R&B influences that shaped the band's sound.

Drummer Adam Deitch called "Rising to the Top" an "R&B soul classic - tune paid serious tribute by the incredible Nigel Hall on vocals and keys." Hall added, "This was a song I heard as a kid. Through Hip-Hop, I learned the original, and per usual, was stuck on it like many tunes I checked out through Hip-Hop in my formative years. I always wanted to play it and am grateful to have turned that wish into reality."

Lettuce's rendition of Burke's classic hit is a carefree, late-summer soundtrack imparting a message of positivity and self-assurance. "Believe in yourself profusely. Never listen to the doubts of others about your potential," adds bassist, Erick "Jesus" Coomes.

Related Stories

Lettuce Stream New Single 'Gold Tooth' To Announce Album Release Date

Watch GZA & RZA of Wu-Tang Clan Perform with Lettuce at Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Lettuce And Styles P Of The Lox Unite Team For New Single 'Better Than Money'

'Lettuce with the Colorado Symphony Film To Stream Tonight On VEEPS

News > Lettuce