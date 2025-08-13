Neko Case Shares New Song 'Winchester Mansion of Sound'

(ANTI- Records) Neko Case is sharing her upcoming album 'Neon Grey Midnight Green' 's most poignant elegy, "Winchester Mansion of Sound". Inspired by Case's late friend and collaborator Dexter Romweber of the Flat Duo Jets, the song musically draws inspiration from Robbie Basho's "Orphan's Lament"- "the saddest song ever," says Case - as well as the classic "Down Down Baby" nursery rhyme. The latter struck her as both comforting and a little melancholy, a bittersweet melody, like nostalgia itself.

Plagued with a sort of intuition about death, Case penned the piano epic about two years before Romweber's 2024 passing when she found herself worrying about him. As Case wrote in her recent memoir The Harder I Fight, The More I Love You, the first time she heard Romweber's pioneering psychobilly group, "something unlocked in her that day, the way making music could become a physical manifestation of the blazing wild horse energy inside of her body." She called it "not a romantic love, but an all-consuming one"-a common thread across her memoir and her new album.

Arriving September 26, 'Neon Grey Midnight Green' is Case's first new music this decade, following 2018's 'Hell-On', an eclectic piece that The Guardian called "a pitch-perfect roar of female defiance." Her latest is no less urgent but carries a deep blue streak of sentimentality in its incandescent blaze. More than any of her past albums, 'Neon Grey Midnight Green' was laid down live with a full band - even breaths and shirt-sleeve rustlings were kept in the final mix as a reminder that "humans were here." Recording primarily took place at Case's own Vermont studio, Carnassial Sound, with additional sessions in Denver, Colorado with the PlainsSong Chamber Orchestra and in Portland, Oregon with Tucker Martine.

"There are so few producers who are women, nonbinary, or trans," says Case, who identifies as gender fluid and uses she/her pronouns. "People don't think of us as an option. I'm proud to say I produced this record. It is my vision. It is my veto power. It is my taste."

The Harder I Fight, The More I Love You was released in January and reached #5 on The New York Times nonfiction best sellers list. Raised "by two dogs and a space heater" in Washington state, the book's vibrant wordplay and unflinching humor were a familiar balm to fans. Case has also been hard at work composing the musical adaptation of the 1991 Academy Award-winning motion picture Thelma & Louise after being personally selected by the original screenwriter and Academy Award winner Callie Khouri.

Listening to Case's music will teach you about this world - human nature's cruelty, perseverance and terrifying beauty, but the natural world as well - the moon and the stars, bees, lions and magpies. Should you encounter a wayward soul who has never heard her music, you might respond, "Well, she once sang from the perspective of a tornado," as if to say: there's no physical form that could stop her potent voice and evocative storytelling.

Case begins touring in promotion of 'Neon Grey Midnight Green' days after the album's release, beginning with a sold-out show at Woodstock's Levon Helm Studios on October 1. This week she has also announced her 2026 tour kicking off in Montreal on January 8. Presales begin today at 10 am local time and all dates are listed below.

2025 TOUR DATES

October 1 - Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios # SOLD OUT

October 2 - Washington, D.C. @ Lincoln Theatre #

October 4 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Met #

October 5 - Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center #

October 7 - Richmond, VA @ The National #

October 8 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel #

October 9 - Pelham, TN @ The Caverns #

October 10 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse #

October 11 - Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall #

October 14 - Cincinnati, OH @ The Taft Theatre #

October 15 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant #

October 16 - Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed #

October 17 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue #

October 18 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theater #

October 20 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall #

October 22 - New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre #

October 23 - Boston, MA @ The Wilbur #

October 24 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall #

October 25 - Cleveland, OH @ The Agora #

November 7 - Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre %

November 8 - Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up % SOLD OUT

November 9 - Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up %

November 10 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether %

November 11 - San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic %

November 13 - Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue %

November 14 - Seattle, WA @ The Paramount %

November 15 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater % SOLD OUT

November 16 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater %

November 18 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory %

November 19 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater %

November 20 - Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre %

November 21 - Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theater %

November 23 - Dallas, TX @ Longhorn Ballroom %

November 24 - San Antonio, TX @ Tobin Center %

November 25 - Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre %

w/ Des Demonas #

w/ John Grant %

2026 TOUR DATES

January 8 - Montreal, QC @ Beanfield Theatre #

January 9 - Ottawa, ON @ Bronson Centre #

January 10 - Geneva, NY @ Smith Opera House #

January 11 - Burlington, VT @ The Flynn #

January 12 - Portland, ME @ State Theatre #

January 14 - Troy, NY @ Troy Music Hall #

January 15 - Stamford, CT @ The Palace Theatre #

January 16 - Wilmington, DE @ The Queen #

January 17 - Allentown, PA @ Archer Music Hall #

January 18 - Charlottesville, VA @ The Paramount #

January 20 - Louisville, KY @ Paristown #

January 21 - Madison, WI @ Barrymore #

January 22 - Carmel, IN @ Palladium #

January 23 - Champaign, IL @ Virginia Theatre #

January 24 - Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theatre #

January 27 - New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues #

January 28 - Birmingham, AL @ Iron City #

January 29 - Jacksonville, FL @ Decca Live #

January 30 - Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live #

January 31 - Miami, FL @ TBA #

w/ Des Demonas #

Related Stories

Neko Case Plots North American Fall Tour

News > Neko Case