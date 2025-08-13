Oasis Live '25 Pop-Up Stores Coming To North America

(PP) Following the success of the official Oasis Live '25 Fan Stores surrounding the band's UK and Ireland shows, it has been officially announced today that Oasis fan pop-up stores will be coming to North America ahead of the next leg of their sold-out world tour.
The stores will feature official Live '25 merchandise, including exclusive brand collaborations and limited-edition items, giving fans at these tour stops an opportunity to be part of the highly anticipated Live '25 North American experience.
The fan stores will be hitting major cities across North America and include Los Angeles, Toronto, New York, and Chicago with the following kickoff dates and locations revealed.
Los Angeles: Wednesday, August 20th at 6250 Hollywood Blvd. Opens daily at 10:00am PT
Toronto: Thursday, August 21st at 468 Queen St. Opens daily at 11:00am ET
New York: Saturday, August 23rd at 107 Grand Street. Opens daily at 10:00am ET
Chicago: Tuesday, August 26th at 1421 N Milwaukee Ave. Opens daily at 10:00am CT
The official Oasis Live '25 merchandise collection, featuring menswear, womenswear, children's wear and accessories, as well as tees, hoodies, jackets, and more will be available at the pop-ups. Fans can also shop the recently announced "adidas Originals x Oasis" collection, which will have limited stock at all store locations.
Exclusive tees with Oasis album and single artwork graphics including Definitely Maybe, (What's The Story) Morning Glory?, "Wonderwall," "Supersonic," and more will be available at the fan stores. Attendees can also purchase exclusive tour edition colored vinyls of the Oasis catalogue featuring a Live '25 print only available at the fan stores.
The response to Oasis' comeback tour has been nothing short of monumental, with stadium dates selling out at record speed and new shows added to keep up with overwhelming global demand. Across the UK, the fan stores have become an essential part of the Oasis Live '25 experience with fans lining up in droves in the lead up to each show.
Walk-ins will be welcomed, but to avoid waiting, visitors can book their visit in advance here.
