Ozzy And Lemmy Stories Highlight Everyone Dies: The Matt Zane Reckoning

(TAG) Matt Zane has never played it safe-and he's not starting now. On August 22nd, from renowned publisher Heavy Music Artwork is proud to announce the notorious Society 1 frontman unleashes Everyone Dies: The Matt Zane Reckoning-a no-prisoners memoir packed with the kind of insane, behind-the-scenes stories that could only come from a life lived in the eye of the storm.

From surreal meet up with the legendary Ozzy Osbourne, to nights of chaos with icon Lemmy Kilmister of Motorhead, to an intense, unexpected encounter with James Gandolfini as he was doing research for the movie 8mm, to memories of the late Static-X front man Wayne Static, Zane pulls no punches and spares no detail. It's loud. It's raw. It's the unfiltered truth.

This bold, boundary-breaking volume offers an uncensored look at the extraordinary life of Matt Zane, frontman of Society 1, the man who hung from hooks while screaming into the abyss - is back. But this time, the stage is the page... and the lights are out. This is more than just a rock biography, the book includes never-before-seen photos, original poetry , and stories too intense for the film -covering everything from porn sets to public protests, psychedelic journeys, and visceral live performances involving flesh-hook suspensions and some of the biggest names in rock and metal.

"When Alex from Heavy Music Artwork approached me to do a biography that would include a taste of everything-from my pictures to poetry and even more in-depth stories-I was all in," says Matt Zane. "He's done some amazing work, so I was honored. I'm just so excited more of the Society 1 and my story is going to be told."

Authored by Alex Milazzo, founder of Heavy Music Artwork -the publisher behind acclaimed titles such as Heavy Music Artwork #15 , Masterpieces 2020 , Ripping Tongues , Heretic , and Masterpieces 2022 - Everyone Dies: The Matt Zane Reckoning continues the company's legacy of producing visually stunning and intellectually rich volumes exploring the darker corners of heavy music and art. Brace yourselves! Order here

