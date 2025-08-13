Radiohead Share New 'Hail To The Thief' Live Album

(NLM) Radiohead have today announced Hail to the Thief Live Recordings 2003-2009 - a new live album that allowed the band to re-evaluate their relationship with their 6th studio album, Hail To The Thief. The band have also shared a live video performance of "There, There" from Buenos Aires, taken from the album.
Out now digitally, and available to pre-order as a one-off pressing, released on October 31st, the album comprises performances of songs in London, Amsterdam, Buenos Aires, and Dublin between 2003 and 2009. The album was mixed by Ben Baptie and mastered by Matt Colton.
Speaking about the new live album, Thom Yorke says: "In the process of thinking of how to build arrangements for the Shakespeare Hamlet/Hail To The Thief theatre production, I asked to hear some archive live recordings of the songs. I was shocked by the kind of energy behind the way we played. I barely recognised us, and it helped me find a way forward. We decided to get these live recordings mixed and released (it would have been insane to keep them for ourselves). It has all been a very cathartic process. We very much hope you enjoy them."
The one-off vinyl pressing is also available in a limited-edition red colorway from independent stores and on cyan-colored vinyl, exclusively from Radiohead's W.A.S.T.E. store.
Thom Yorke recently co-created the critically acclaimed Hamlet Hail to the Thief, a frenetic adaptation of Shakespeare's Hamlet, set to a deconstructed score of reworked songs from 2003's Hail to the Thief. Rolling Stone UK said of the new production, "The biggest testament to Yorke and his co-writers that these worlds collide so seamlessly, as if they were always meant to be together."
Hail To The Thief Live Recordings 2003-2009
Side A
2 + 2 = 5
Sit Down. Stand Up
Sail to the Moon
Go to Sleep
Where I End and You Begin
We Suck Young Blood
Side B
The Gloaming
There, There
I Will
Myxomatosis
Scatterbrain
A Wolf at the Door
