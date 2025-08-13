Rascal Flatts Launching Life Is A Highway Tour Early Next Year

(The GreenRoom) On the heels of their sold-out return to touring this year, country music icons Rascal Flatts will hit the road again for their LIFE IS A HIGHWAY TOUR in 2026. The Live Nation-produced, 21-stop trek will bring "the harmonies and charisma that made them one of the biggest country groups" (American Songwriter) to fans nationwide. Fellow country stars Lauren Alaina and Chris Lane will continue to support the trio across this new run.

Tickets for the majority of the tour go on sale this Friday, Aug. 15 at 10:00am local time at RascalFlatts.com, with the remaining shows going on sale next week. The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary and may include premium tickets, invitation to the Rascal Flatts VIP Lounge, autographed tour posters, VIP exclusive gift items & more.

"What a ride the past year has been! We're so excited to continue this tour, the response we've received from everyone has been overwhelming and humbling," said Jay DeMarcus. "We've truly had such a blast over the past year getting back in front of our fans out on the road, and we thought, 'Why not keep the party going?'"

"Celebrating their 25th anniversary as if no time had passed at all," (Billboard), Rascal Flatts made their historic return to the spotlight this year for the first time since 2019, commemorating the milestone with capacity crowds nationwide grooving to their iconic two decades-spanning catalog of hits. "Rascal fans who wanted to party were no doubt satisfied," (Arkansas Times). The country stars' "nostalgic" setlist - including fan favorites "Me and My Gang," "Fast Cars And Freedom," "Life Is A Highway" and more - has every arena, fair, and festival singing along night after night, with the trio putting concertgoers into "a state of energetic euphoria," with their headlining set at CMA Fest praised for receiving "the most robust sing-along yet of CMA Fest's Nissan Stadium shows," (The Tennessean).

2026 LIFE IS A HIGHWAY TOUR Official Dates:

1/15 - Raleigh, NC - Lenovo Center

1/16 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

1/17 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

1/22 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum

1/23 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

1/24 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center

1/29 - Elmont, NY - UBS Arena *

1/30 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center *

1/31 - Albany, NY - MVP Arena *

2/5 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

2/6 - Chicago, IL - United Center

2/7 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse *

2/12 - Duluth, GA - Gas South Arena ~

2/13 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

2/14 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live

2/19 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum

2/20 - Bossier City, LA - Brookshire Grocery Arena

2/21 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center

2/26 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center

2/27 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

2/28 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center *

* Tickets on sale on 8/22 at 10am local time

~ Support by Chris Lane and TBD

