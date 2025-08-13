Treat Share 'Adam & Evil' Visualizer

(Freeman) Swedish melodic rock band Treat are pleased to announce their return with their new single "Adam & Evil," out now via Frontiers Music Srl. The new sinlge arrives alongside a visualizer.

Treat comments on the new track: "'Adam & Evil' is the story about the beginning of the band, a young boy´s dreams and hopes and transformation."

Formed in Stockholm in 1983 by singer Robert Ernlund and guitarist Anders "Gary" Wikstrom, TREAT emerged as one of Sweden's most prominent melodic hard rock and glam‑metal bands of the 1980s. Initially called The Boys, the group landed a record deal with Mercury and released their debut 'Scratch And Bite' in early 1985. It featured tracks like "Too Wild" and "Get You On The Run," both anthemic songs that showcased their high‑energy riffs and big choruses and quickly earned them both national and international attention.

Their follow‑up, 'The Pleasure Principle' (1986), and third LP 'Dreamhunter' (1987) solidified their signature sound: polished, AOR‑tinged hard rock infused with emotive melodies. Standout singles like "World Of Promises" received major airplay, including on MTV's Headbangers Ball, and they toured extensively across Europe, sharing festival stages (including Monsters of Rock in Germany in 1988) and opening for acts such as Queen in Sweden and W.A.S.P.

By 1989, TREAT released 'Organized Crime,' their fourth studio album, that featured songs like "Ready For The Taking" and "Party All Over." Despite lineup shifts, they continued touring internationally, including in Japan, and pressing forward creatively through to 1993, when a self‑titled album and evolving musical landscape culminated in the band's first breakup.

A surprise resurgence came in 2006 with the retrospective 'Weapons Of Choice 1984-2006,' which sold far beyond expectations and inspired TREAT to regroup with much of their late '80s lineup.

Since their reunion, the band has released four new studio albums, 'Coup De Grâce' (2010), 'Ghost Of Graceland' (2016), 'Tunguska' (2018) and most recently 'The Endgame' (2022), winning praise from fans and critics alike for melding classic melodic rock energy with modern songwriting finesse.

