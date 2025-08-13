Tyla and Wizkid Explode On The Charts With 'Dynamite'

(Epic) Global superstars Tyla and Wizkid have set the charts ablaze with their new collaboration "DYNAMITE," which just got named as the highest-charting debut song of the year on the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs Chart.
This milestone marks a major moment not only for the proliferation of African music in the United States, but also for Tyla as a boundary-breaking South African artist joining forces with Wizkid, a legacy Nigerian Afrobeats legend.
Tyla currently holds three out of the top five spots in this chart for the second consecutive week in a row, with "Water" and "PUSH 2 START" sitting alongside the new track.
The official music video for "DYNAMITE" was released last week on August 4th, and is a collaboration that un
