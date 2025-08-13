.

Tyla and Wizkid Explode On The Charts With 'Dynamite'

08-13-2025
(Epic) Global superstars Tyla and Wizkid have set the charts ablaze with their new collaboration "DYNAMITE," which just got named as the highest-charting debut song of the year on the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs Chart.

This milestone marks a major moment not only for the proliferation of African music in the United States, but also for Tyla as a boundary-breaking South African artist joining forces with Wizkid, a legacy Nigerian Afrobeats legend.

Tyla currently holds three out of the top five spots in this chart for the second consecutive week in a row, with "Water" and "PUSH 2 START" sitting alongside the new track.

The official music video for "DYNAMITE" was released last week on August 4th, and is a collaboration that un

