$uicideboy$ Top The Charts With 'Thy Kingdom Come'

(BHM) $uicideboy$ have reached a new milestone in their groundbreaking career with the release of their fifth studio album, THY KINGDOM COME, now officially their highest charting album. It debuted #4 on the Billboard 200, marking their fifth consecutive Top 10 debut.

The project also topped the Billboard Hip-Hop/R&B chart, Independent Albums chart, Rap Albums chart and Spotify Debut Global Album chart, while landing #2 on the Vinyl Albums chart. The current single "Napoleon" is at #27 on Spotify's Weekly Top Songs in the US.

The project represents a bold and cinematic new chapter from one of independent music's most influential voices. Known for their unflinching lyricism and boundary-breaking sound, the duo elevates their dark-emo rap to new heights, blending haunting production with raw, emotionally charged verses. THY KINGDOM COME features guest appearances from underground icons Night Lovell and BONES.

The group is currently on their massive Grey Day Tour, a 45-date arena and amphitheater run that kicked off August 5 in West Palm Beach, FL. This year's Grey Day Tour is bigger than ever, with support from album guests BONES and Night Lovell, rising New York talent Joeyy and G59 labelmates Germ and Chetta. Tickets Available Here.

This release follows 2024's New World Depression, which hit #1 on both the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and Independent Albums charts, with four songs landing on the Billboard Hot 100.

In 2025 alone, Ruby da Cherry and $crim have already surpassed 1 billion on-demand streams. This follows a massive 4.6 billion global streams in 2024, marking one of their biggest years to date. In 2023, they ranked among Spotify's Top Groups and landed in the Top 5 most-streamed artists on SoundCloud. With over 25 billion total career streams, $uicideboy$ stand among the most dominant and most-streamed independent artists in the world. Their impact is undeniable and their influence continues to grow with each passing year.

