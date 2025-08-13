Watch PinkPantheress' 'Romeo' Video

(TOC) Following her recent debut TV performance on Jimmy Fallon, the British anti-pop star PinkPantheress has released the music video for fan favourite track "Romeo."
Directed by Iris Luz, the music video sees PinkPantheress compete in a South London chess tournament against opponent and love interest, Destin Conrad. As the match begins, each move is a blend of strategy, tension and attraction before we see Destin and Pink take on their roles as King and Queen of the chessboard. The pair lead their life-size chess pieces into a high-energy dance-off that builds to a decisive and unforgettable victory for one.
"Romeo" is the latest single off PinkPantheress' sophomore mixtape Fancy That, which also features singles "Tonight," "Stateside" and the recent viral release "Illegal." PinkPantheress has had a watershed summer, making her triumphant debut Glastonbury performance as well as her debut TV performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
