Waxed Reveal 'Christ For One Day' Ahead Of Dates With Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs

(MPG) Nashville-based metal quintet Waxed released their new single "Christ for One Day" via Missing Piece Records. The song arrives alongside an official video directed and filmed by Micah Mathewson, which finds the band playing with fire, jumping in the lake fully clothed, and generally getting up to no good down on Broadway, Nashville's famed tourist trap.

Later this month, Waxed will support labelmates Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs across a three-show run in Texas with stops in Dallas, Houston and Austin. About the new single, frontman Luc Richards explains: "Written about our generational sickness and lust for abhorrent vice, 'Christ for One Day' seeks to deliver indulgent reflection on these ideas with groove and attitude, all the while claiming the moral high ground and pointing the finger elsewhere."

Guitarist Davis Haley adds: "'Christ for One Day' is a unique track for us. When I wrote the main riff I was on a big ZZ Top kick (I'm always on a ZZ Top kick), and I was really wanting to write a kooky, angular, funky kind of number. It really stands out amongst our other stuff, which we love. It's fun, it's groovy, it's weird, it's got attitude, and who doesn't love two guitar solos in a song?"

Formed by frontman Luc Richards and guitarist Davis Haley, Waxed is now a full cadre with Will Alley on bass, Noel Richards on guitar, and Ian Sundstrom on drums. Known for the ferocity of their live shows, Waxed concocts a sludgy brew of heavy riffs, cutting leads, and quick turnarounds that make for a truly unique brand of rock n' roll.

Having recently opened for Jack White and Converge, the band's previous single "Big Blind" was featured by Nashville Scene, who praised the song's "flurries of electric riffs and battering drums. In classic Waxed style, an extended, raging guitar solo rounds out the track...certainly sets the stage for some circle pit energy at future shows." The track was featured on Spotify's New in Metal, Fresh Finds Heavy, and New Blood playlists.

Following their 2022 debut Give Up and 2023's Idlewild, a split EP with local heavy hitters Soot, Waxed are gearing up for their sophomore album in 2026.

Waxed 2025 Tour Dates with Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs:

August 25 - Dallas TX @ Club Dada

August 26 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Upstairs

August 27 - Austin TX @ 29th Street Ballroom

