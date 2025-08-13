Year Of The Goat Returning With 'Trivia Goddess'

(Napalm Records) Six long years since their latest offering, Swedish occult rock masters Year Of The Goat return with their fourth studio album, entitled Trivia Goddess, slated for release on September 12, 2025 via Napalm Records!

Following the opening installations of the band's album trilogy, the award-winning Angels Necropolis (2012), and the much-acclaimed Novis Orbis Terrarum Ordinis (2019), Trivia Goddess ventures off on its own unique detour. Inspired by the most harrowing moments in women's history, Trivia Goddess sees the Norrkoping, Sweden-based dark rock collective delve deep into the stories of real women, devalued as the lesser sex by churches and by men of a petty god, rising up against the real structures of evil in the world, in true Satanic fashion.

Shortly following the release of the first single "Alucarda", "The Power Of Eve" arrives alongside an official music video, produced by Finnish renowned, award-winning filmmaker Sami Mustonen. Cut to the radio edit of the song, the video features immersive sets, evocative choreography, and striking visuals, amplifying the ethereal nature and power of YEAR OF THE GOAT's masterful songwriting.

About the track, Year Of The Goat said: "'[...but of the tree of the knowledge of good and evil you shall not eat, for in the day that you eat of it you shall surely die.' Genesis 2:17

Eve challenged the lie uttered by the "God" and did not die on that day. The only one who told the truth in the story was the serpent. Eve gave us all the power to see where the true evil lies, it is not with the serpent, satan or Lucifer..."

