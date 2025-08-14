Bloom Share 'Withered' Video And Announce 'The Light We Chase' Album

(BPM) Melodic hardcore group Bloom is excited to announce their sophomore album, The Light We Chase. Set to be released on October 31st via Pure Noise Records, The Light We Chase reflects a period of emotional turmoil - relationship breakdowns, struggles with trust, and wrestling with hopelessness - offering the band's most visceral collection to date. Fans can get their first taste with latest single and music video "Withered".

"In many ways, the album is an oxymoron," drummer Jack Van Vliet shares. "You can't catch light in your hands, and you can't have darkness without the light casting its shadow. We all have an idea of something perfect. A memory, a vision of the future, a light at the end of the tunnel. The Light We Chase is that perfection. The sublime. The taste of something good. Our widest exploration of how far metalcore can be pushed and shaped, this album is lyrically diverse as it is instrumentally."

About the new single, he adds: "In anything that we do throughout our lives there is a question of worth. Was this relationship worth it? Is my career everything I thought it would be? Is the life I'm living worth all the things I've gone through? 'Withered' tackles this question with unflinching honesty, and how the light we chase can be the path to our own 'desolation.' In 'Withered' the present is bleak, and grief forces us to wonder if 'I didn't hope hard enough' for the life we dreamed of. The frankness of the song repeats itself as 'Eight years of my life, dedicated/desolated' repeats like a mantra for all the things that have been lost, over the heaviest hitting, most distorted, soul wrenching instrumentals over the entire record. The song slows into desperation as Bloom becomes 'Withered', continuing the oxymoron trope that has been used throughout the record, and corrupting whatever hope had been scattered through the record so far."

Fans in the UK / EU can catch Bloom on tour with Thornhill and Ocean Grove starting on October 17th. After that the band will be supporting Silverstein in North America on the 25 Years of Noise Tour, also featuring Thursday and Free Throw.

Related Stories

Singled Out: Raynes's Say That You Want It

Larkin Poe Gearing Up For The Bloom Tour

311 Launching Unity Tour This Summer

Mavis Staples And Murder By Death Lead Granfalloon 2025 Lineup

News > Bloom