Dream Theater Announce Parasomnia: The Graphic Album

(The Syndicate) The world of progressive music rejoiced when, after more than 17 years, Mike Portnoy rejoined his brothers John Petrucci, John Myung, Jordan Rudess, and James LaBrie in the legendary Dream Theater.

The resulting album, Parasmonia, was an explosive hit, reaching number 1 on the Hard Rock Album charts as it reinforced Dream Theater's status as the premier Progressive Metal band on the planet. Now, in partnership with Z2, the band is releasing the companion volume: Dream Theater - Parasomnia: The Graphic Album.

In this exploration of just how thin the line is between the waking world and the world of dreams, this volume of eight stories dives deep into the songs contained within the PARASOMNIA album. Each powerful tale examines the impact of the dreaming world on our everyday lives, as it is brought to life by a stunning roster of Nebula, Locus, Inkpot and Eisner award-winning writers and artists, who have each poured their love of the band's music into every story.

John Petrucci was thrilled with the results of Dream Theater's sojourn into the world of comics and sequential art: "It's been so awesome getting to work with the Z2 team on this epic collaboration. Having the opportunity to explore alternative interpretations of the songs on Parasomnia through the eyes of so many talented artists has been truly inspirational. The unique storytelling talents of all the writers as well as the incredible artwork that reflects so many different styles of graphic artistry was just amazing to witness. I think fans of this media, our DT community and just anyone who appreciates stunning displays of human creativity will really enjoy this dark and sometimes twisted journey through the realm of Parasomnia!"

The visual symbolism of the graphic album expands on the themes from the album, via the interpretations of Eisner-winning cover artist, Tony Harris, whose iconography for each song is present not only on the cover, and begins each chapter, but is also available in the deluxe editions as a set of collectible enamel pins.

Regarding the experience of bringing Dream Theater's songs to life on the comic page, Nebula award-winning author Vajra Chandrasekera said - "I was intrigued and delighted by the opportunity to write for this book! It's a very different medium for me, since nearly all my experience is in prose fiction, and I had a great time working with Rocky OBK, whose incredible art made my script into something strange and so beautiful. I hope everyone enjoys reading it as much as we enjoyed making it." Pre-order here

Related Stories

Dream Theater Take Fans On Tour With 'Midnight Messiah' Video

Dream Theater Dedicated Show To Mike Portnoy's Sister Sam (2024 In Review)

Dream Theater Reveal 'A Broken Man' Visualizer

Mike Portnoy Recaps Reunion Tour Leg With Dream Theater

News > Dream Theater